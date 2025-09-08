Takumi Kanaya betting profile: Procore Championship
1 Min Read
Takumi Kanaya of Japan plays his shot from the second tee during the final round of the 3M Open 2025 at TPC Twin Cities on July 27, 2025 in Blaine, Minnesota. (Andrew Wevers/Getty Images)
Takumi Kanaya is set to compete in the Procore Championship at Silverado Resort (North Course) in Napa, California from Sept. 11-14, 2025. This marks Kanaya's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
Latest odds for Kanaya at the Procore Championship.
At the Procore Championship
- This is Kanaya's first time competing in the Procore Championship in the past five years.
- Patton Kizzire won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.
Kanaya's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 27, 2024
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|T37
|66-68-72-68
|-6
|--
|June 16, 2024
|U.S. Open
|MC
|76-74
|+10
|--
|May 19, 2024
|PGA Championship
|MC
|75-69
|+2
|--
|Jan. 14, 2024
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|74-66
|E
|--
Kanaya's recent performances
- Kanaya's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, where he tied for 37th with a score of 6-under.
- Kanaya has an average of 0.266 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.297 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Kanaya has averaged 0.674 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kanaya's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|65
|0.163
|0.266
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|149
|-0.418
|-0.053
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|17
|0.273
|0.165
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|29
|0.298
|0.297
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|68
|0.317
|0.674
Kanaya's advanced stats and rankings
- Kanaya has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.163 (65th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 292.1 yards ranks 153rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kanaya sports a -0.418 mark that ranks 149th on TOUR. He ranks 91st with a 65.98% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kanaya has delivered a 0.298 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 29th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 99th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.05, and he ranks 142nd by breaking par 20.18% of the time.
- Kanaya ranks 18th in Bogey Avoidance at 13.94% and has accumulated 257 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 134th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kanaya as of the start of the Procore Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.