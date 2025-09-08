PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
10H AGO

Steven Fisk betting profile: Procore Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Steven Fisk of the United States plays his shot from the tenth tee during the first round of the 3M Open 2025 at TPC Twin Cities on July 24, 2025 in Blaine, Minnesota. (David Berding/Getty Images)

    Steven Fisk will make his debut at the Procore Championship, set to tee off at Silverado Resort (North Course) in Napa, California from Sept. 11-14, 2025.

    Latest odds for Fisk at the Procore Championship.

    At the Procore Championship

    • This will be Fisk's first time competing in the Procore Championship in the past five years.
    • Patton Kizzire won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.

    Fisk's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT6068-69-70-71-24.900
    July 27, 20253M Open7471-66-70-73-42.600
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipT28---116.956
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC68-74+0--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC69-72-3--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT4367-69-71-65-811.625
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT6670-68-71-74+33.500
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT1370-68-67-68-1130.143
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT2463-70-63-72-209.250
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC73-69-2--

    Fisk's recent performances

    • Fisk had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he tied for 13th with a score of 11-under.
    • Fisk has an average of 0.390 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.047 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Fisk has an average of 0.086 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.675 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Fisk has averaged -0.246 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Fisk's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee200.4080.390
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green590.200-0.047
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green690.0550.086
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting158-0.577-0.675
    Average Strokes Gained: Total920.086-0.246

    Fisk's advanced stats and rankings

    • Fisk has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.408 (20th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.2 yards ranks 22nd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fisk sports a 0.200 mark that ranks 59th on TOUR. He ranks fifth with a 71.13% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Fisk has delivered a -0.577 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 158th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 161st with a Putts Per Round average of 30.05, and he ranks 113th by breaking par 20.95% of the time.
    • Fisk has accumulated 246.0 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 140th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Fisk as of the start of the Procore Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

