Steven Fisk betting profile: Procore Championship

Fisk had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he tied for 13th with a score of 11-under.

Fisk has an average of 0.390 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.047 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

Fisk has an average of 0.086 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.675 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.