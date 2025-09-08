Steven Fisk betting profile: Procore Championship
Steven Fisk of the United States plays his shot from the tenth tee during the first round of the 3M Open 2025 at TPC Twin Cities on July 24, 2025 in Blaine, Minnesota. (David Berding/Getty Images)
Steven Fisk will make his debut at the Procore Championship, set to tee off at Silverado Resort (North Course) in Napa, California from Sept. 11-14, 2025.
Latest odds for Fisk at the Procore Championship.
At the Procore Championship
- This will be Fisk's first time competing in the Procore Championship in the past five years.
- Patton Kizzire won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.
Fisk's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T60
|68-69-70-71
|-2
|4.900
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|74
|71-66-70-73
|-4
|2.600
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T28
|--
|-1
|16.956
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|68-74
|+0
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|69-72
|-3
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T43
|67-69-71-65
|-8
|11.625
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T66
|70-68-71-74
|+3
|3.500
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T13
|70-68-67-68
|-11
|30.143
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T24
|63-70-63-72
|-20
|9.250
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
Fisk's recent performances
- Fisk had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he tied for 13th with a score of 11-under.
- Fisk has an average of 0.390 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.047 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Fisk has an average of 0.086 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.675 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Fisk has averaged -0.246 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Fisk's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|20
|0.408
|0.390
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|59
|0.200
|-0.047
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|69
|0.055
|0.086
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|158
|-0.577
|-0.675
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|92
|0.086
|-0.246
Fisk's advanced stats and rankings
- Fisk has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.408 (20th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.2 yards ranks 22nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fisk sports a 0.200 mark that ranks 59th on TOUR. He ranks fifth with a 71.13% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Fisk has delivered a -0.577 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 158th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 161st with a Putts Per Round average of 30.05, and he ranks 113th by breaking par 20.95% of the time.
- Fisk has accumulated 246.0 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 140th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Fisk as of the start of the Procore Championship.
