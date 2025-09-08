PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
8H AGO

Seamus Power betting profile: Procore Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Seamus Power of Ireland plays his second shot on the 11th hole on day two of the Amgen Irish Open 2025 at The K Club on September 05, 2025 in Straffan, Ireland. (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Seamus Power of Ireland plays his second shot on the 11th hole on day two of the Amgen Irish Open 2025 at The K Club on September 05, 2025 in Straffan, Ireland. (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

    Seamus Power returns to the Procore Championship, set to tee off at Silverado Resort (North Course) from Sept. 11-14, 2025. Power looks to improve upon his performance from 2021 where he missed the cut.

    Latest odds for Power at the Procore Championship.

    Power's recent history at the Procore Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2021MC75-71+2

    At the Procore Championship

    • In Power's most recent appearance at the Procore Championship, in 2021, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
    • Patton Kizzire won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.

    Power's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 24, 2024The RSM ClassicW/D76+4--
    Nov. 17, 2024Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT2372-68-70-65-9--
    Oct. 27, 2024ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIPT1369-62-72-66-11--
    Oct. 20, 2024Shriners Children's OpenMC68-73-1--
    Oct. 13, 2024Black Desert ChampionshipT1172-64-68-65-15--
    Oct. 6, 2024Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT1166-67-69-68-18--
    Aug. 18, 2024FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT1067-70-66-67-10--
    Aug. 11, 2024Wyndham ChampionshipT2866-70-69-66-928.000
    July 28, 20243M OpenT3769-68-69-71-716.000
    July 14, 2024Genesis Scottish OpenT6569-67-73-68-33.900

    Power's recent performances

    • Power has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where he finished tied for 10th with a score of 10-under.
    • Power has an average of -0.181 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.017 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Power has averaged 0.142 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Power's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee114-0.075-0.181
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green830.0810.098
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green460.1490.209
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting134-0.2280.017
    Average Strokes Gained: Total110-0.0730.142

    Power's advanced stats and rankings

    • Power has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.075 (114th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.4 yards ranks 116th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Power sports a 0.081 mark that ranks 83rd on TOUR. He ranks 79th with a 66.48% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Power has delivered a -0.228 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 134th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 113th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.17, and he ranks 120th by breaking par 20.79% of the time.
    • Power currently ranks 130th in FedExCup Regular Season Points with 279 points.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Power as of the start of the Procore Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

