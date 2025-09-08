Seamus Power betting profile: Procore Championship
Seamus Power of Ireland plays his second shot on the 11th hole on day two of the Amgen Irish Open 2025 at The K Club on September 05, 2025 in Straffan, Ireland. (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)
Seamus Power returns to the Procore Championship, set to tee off at Silverado Resort (North Course) from Sept. 11-14, 2025. Power looks to improve upon his performance from 2021 where he missed the cut.
Latest odds for Power at the Procore Championship.
Power's recent history at the Procore Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2021
|MC
|75-71
|+2
At the Procore Championship
- In Power's most recent appearance at the Procore Championship, in 2021, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
- Patton Kizzire won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.
Power's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 24, 2024
|The RSM Classic
|W/D
|76
|+4
|--
|Nov. 17, 2024
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T23
|72-68-70-65
|-9
|--
|Oct. 27, 2024
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|T13
|69-62-72-66
|-11
|--
|Oct. 20, 2024
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|68-73
|-1
|--
|Oct. 13, 2024
|Black Desert Championship
|T11
|72-64-68-65
|-15
|--
|Oct. 6, 2024
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T11
|66-67-69-68
|-18
|--
|Aug. 18, 2024
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T10
|67-70-66-67
|-10
|--
|Aug. 11, 2024
|Wyndham Championship
|T28
|66-70-69-66
|-9
|28.000
|July 28, 2024
|3M Open
|T37
|69-68-69-71
|-7
|16.000
|July 14, 2024
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T65
|69-67-73-68
|-3
|3.900
Power's recent performances
- Power has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where he finished tied for 10th with a score of 10-under.
- Power has an average of -0.181 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.017 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Power has averaged 0.142 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Power's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|114
|-0.075
|-0.181
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|83
|0.081
|0.098
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|46
|0.149
|0.209
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|134
|-0.228
|0.017
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|110
|-0.073
|0.142
Power's advanced stats and rankings
- Power has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.075 (114th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.4 yards ranks 116th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Power sports a 0.081 mark that ranks 83rd on TOUR. He ranks 79th with a 66.48% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Power has delivered a -0.228 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 134th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 113th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.17, and he ranks 120th by breaking par 20.79% of the time.
- Power currently ranks 130th in FedExCup Regular Season Points with 279 points.
All stats in this article are accurate for Power as of the start of the Procore Championship.
