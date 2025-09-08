Scott Piercy betting profile: Procore Championship
1 Min Read
Scott Piercy of the United States plays a shot from a bunker on the 13th hole during the second round of the Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank and Intermountain Health 2025 at Ogden Golf & Country Club on August 01, 2025 in Ogden, Utah. (Luke Hales/Getty Images)
Scott Piercy returns to the Procore Championship, set to tee off at Silverado Resort (North Course) in Napa, California from Sept. 11-14, 2025. Piercy looks to improve upon his performance from 2023, where he missed the cut.
Piercy's recent history at the Procore Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|MC
|73-74
|+3
|2022
|T11
|69-69-68-70
|-12
|2021
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|2020
|67th
|70-72-80-71
|+5
At the Procore Championship
- In Piercy's most recent appearance at the Procore Championship, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
- Piercy's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 11th at 12-under.
- Patton Kizzire won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.
Piercy's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T14
|34-34, 35-35, 35-35, 34-34
|-3
|28.303
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|73-77
|+8
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T26
|68-71-74-68
|-7
|19.289
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|70-74
|E
|--
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|T55
|71-68-71-68
|-6
|5.700
|Nov. 17, 2024
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|W/D
|74
|+3
|--
|Nov. 10, 2024
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|74-71
|+1
|--
|Oct. 20, 2024
|Shriners Children's Open
|T16
|65-67-68-70
|-14
|--
|Oct. 13, 2024
|Black Desert Championship
|T54
|67-70-69-70
|-8
|--
Piercy's recent performances
- Piercy has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for 14th with a score of 3-under.
- Piercy has an average of -0.136 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.175 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Piercy has averaged -0.418 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Piercy's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.140
|-0.136
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.376
|-0.310
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.170
|0.203
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.066
|-0.175
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.412
|-0.418
Piercy's advanced stats and rankings
- Piercy has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.140 this season, while his average Driving Distance is 303.1 yards.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Piercy sports a -0.376 mark. He has a 58.64% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Piercy has delivered a -0.066 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 27.61, and he breaks par 21.91% of the time.
- Piercy has accumulated 53 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 194th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Piercy as of the start of the Procore Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.