Scott Piercy betting profile: Procore Championship

Scott Piercy of the United States plays a shot from a bunker on the 13th hole during the second round of the Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank and Intermountain Health 2025 at Ogden Golf & Country Club on August 01, 2025 in Ogden, Utah. (Luke Hales/Getty Images)

Scott Piercy of the United States plays a shot from a bunker on the 13th hole during the second round of the Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank and Intermountain Health 2025 at Ogden Golf & Country Club on August 01, 2025 in Ogden, Utah. (Luke Hales/Getty Images)

    Scott Piercy returns to the Procore Championship, set to tee off at Silverado Resort (North Course) in Napa, California from Sept. 11-14, 2025. Piercy looks to improve upon his performance from 2023, where he missed the cut.

    Piercy's recent history at the Procore Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023MC73-74+3
    2022T1169-69-68-70-12
    2021MC71-72-1
    202067th70-72-80-71+5

    At the Procore Championship

    • In Piercy's most recent appearance at the Procore Championship, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
    • Piercy's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 11th at 12-under.
    • Patton Kizzire won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.

    Piercy's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipT1434-34, 35-35, 35-35, 34-34-328.303
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC70-72E--
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC73-77+8--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT2668-71-74-68-719.289
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenMC70-74E--
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldT5571-68-71-68-65.700
    Nov. 17, 2024Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipW/D74+3--
    Nov. 10, 2024World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC74-71+1--
    Oct. 20, 2024Shriners Children's OpenT1665-67-68-70-14--
    Oct. 13, 2024Black Desert ChampionshipT5467-70-69-70-8--

    Piercy's recent performances

    • Piercy has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for 14th with a score of 3-under.
    • Piercy has an average of -0.136 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.175 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Piercy has averaged -0.418 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Piercy's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.140-0.136
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.376-0.310
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.1700.203
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.066-0.175
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.412-0.418

    Piercy's advanced stats and rankings

    • Piercy has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.140 this season, while his average Driving Distance is 303.1 yards.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Piercy sports a -0.376 mark. He has a 58.64% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Piercy has delivered a -0.066 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 27.61, and he breaks par 21.91% of the time.
    • Piercy has accumulated 53 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 194th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Piercy as of the start of the Procore Championship.

