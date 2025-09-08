Martin Laird betting profile: Procore Championship
1 Min Read
Martin Laird of Scotland tees off on the 10th hole during the second round of the Nexo Championship 2025 at Trump International Golf Links on August 08, 2025 in Balmedie, Scotland. (Ross Parker/Getty Images)
Martin Laird returns to the Procore Championship, set to tee off at Silverado Resort (North Course) in Napa, California from Sept. 11-14, 2025. Laird looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 47th at 4-under.
Latest odds for Laird at the Procore Championship.
Laird's recent history at the Procore Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T47
|66-73-72-73
|-4
|2023
|MC
|71-73
|E
|2021
|MC
|68-75
|-1
|2020
|MC
|73-73
|+2
At the Procore Championship
- In Laird's most recent appearance at the Procore Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 47th after posting a score of 4-under.
- Patton Kizzire won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.
Laird's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T34
|3534.5,3585.0,3535.5,3534.5
|E
|12.133
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-73
|-5
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|69-73
|-2
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T68
|71-66-73-71
|-7
|2.054
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|76-81
|+13
|--
|Nov. 24, 2024
|The RSM Classic
|T17
|69-66-69-68
|-10
|--
|Nov. 17, 2024
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T37
|68-68-68-73
|-7
|--
Laird's recent performances
- Laird has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The RSM Classic, where he finished tied for 17th with a score of 10-under.
- Laird has an average of -0.464 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 1.019 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Laird has averaged 0.495 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Laird's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.727
|-0.464
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|0.654
|1.019
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.442
|0.103
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.216
|-0.164
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|0.153
|0.495
Laird's advanced stats and rankings
- Laird has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.727 this season, while his average Driving Distance is 299.5 yards.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Laird is sporting a 0.654 mark. He has a 70.06% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Laird has delivered a -0.216 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 30.17, and he is breaking par 17.90% of the time.
- Laird ranks 196th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 49 points.
All stats in this article are accurate for Laird as of the start of the Procore Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.