PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
7H AGO

Martin Laird betting profile: Procore Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Martin Laird of Scotland tees off on the 10th hole during the second round of the Nexo Championship 2025 at Trump International Golf Links on August 08, 2025 in Balmedie, Scotland. (Ross Parker/Getty Images)

Martin Laird of Scotland tees off on the 10th hole during the second round of the Nexo Championship 2025 at Trump International Golf Links on August 08, 2025 in Balmedie, Scotland. (Ross Parker/Getty Images)

    Martin Laird returns to the Procore Championship, set to tee off at Silverado Resort (North Course) in Napa, California from Sept. 11-14, 2025. Laird looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 47th at 4-under.

    Latest odds for Laird at the Procore Championship.

    Laird's recent history at the Procore Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T4766-73-72-73-4
    2023MC71-73E
    2021MC68-75-1
    2020MC73-73+2

    At the Procore Championship

    • In Laird's most recent appearance at the Procore Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 47th after posting a score of 4-under.
    • Patton Kizzire won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.

    Laird's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipT343534.5,3585.0,3535.5,3534.5E12.133
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC69-70-3--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-68-4--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-73-5--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC69-73-2--
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC72-71-1--
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenT6871-66-73-71-72.054
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenMC76-81+13--
    Nov. 24, 2024The RSM ClassicT1769-66-69-68-10--
    Nov. 17, 2024Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT3768-68-68-73-7--

    Laird's recent performances

    • Laird has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The RSM Classic, where he finished tied for 17th with a score of 10-under.
    • Laird has an average of -0.464 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 1.019 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Laird has averaged 0.495 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Laird's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.727-0.464
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-0.6541.019
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.4420.103
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.216-0.164
    Average Strokes Gained: Total-0.1530.495

    Laird's advanced stats and rankings

    • Laird has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.727 this season, while his average Driving Distance is 299.5 yards.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Laird is sporting a 0.654 mark. He has a 70.06% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Laird has delivered a -0.216 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 30.17, and he is breaking par 17.90% of the time.
    • Laird ranks 196th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 49 points.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Laird as of the start of the Procore Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Sep 8, 2025

    Tyler Watts betting profile: Procore Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Sep 8, 2025

    Seamus Power betting profile: Procore Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Sep 8, 2025

    Russell Henley betting profile: Procore Championship

    Betting Profile
    Official

    TOUR Championship

    1

    Tommy Fleetwood
    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -2

    -18

    1

    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -2

    T2

    Russell Henley
    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -1

    -15

    T2

    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -1

    T2

    Patrick Cantlay
    USA
    P. Cantlay
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    +1

    -15

    T2

    USA
    P. Cantlay
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    +1

    T4

    Corey Conners
    CAN
    C. Conners
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -8

    -14

    T4

    CAN
    C. Conners
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -8

    T4

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -2

    -14

    T4

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -2

    T4

    Cameron Young
    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -4

    -14

    T4

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -4
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW