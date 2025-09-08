PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
6H AGO

Sam Ryder betting profile: Procore Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Sam Ryder of the United States lines up a putt on the 18th green during the third round of the Wyndham Championship 2025 at Sedgefield Country Club on August 02, 2025 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)

    Sam Ryder returns to the Procore Championship, set to tee off at Silverado Resort (North Course) in Napa, California from Sept. 11-14, 2025. Ryder looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.

    Latest odds for Ryder at the Procore Championship.

    Sam Ryder's recent history at the Procore Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC76-68E
    2023MC68-75-1
    2022T5869-71-78-67-3
    2021MC71-72-1
    2020MC72-73+1

    At the Procore Championship

    • In Ryder's most recent appearance at the Procore Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of even par.
    • Ryder's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 58th at 3-under.
    • Patton Kizzire won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.

    Sam Ryder's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 24, 2024The RSM ClassicMC72-76+6--
    Nov. 17, 2024Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT571-62-68-69-14--
    Nov. 10, 2024World Wide Technology ChampionshipT3069-69-70-68-12--
    Oct. 20, 2024Shriners Children's OpenMC69-77+4--
    Oct. 13, 2024Black Desert ChampionshipT4064-66-74-69-11--
    Oct. 6, 2024Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC78-70+4--
    Sept. 15, 2024Procore ChampionshipMC76-68E--
    Aug. 11, 2024Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-68-3--
    July 28, 20243M OpenMC74-74+6--
    July 14, 2024ISCO ChampionshipT2569-65-68-71-1519.756

    Sam Ryder's recent performances

    • Ryder has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 14-under.
    • Ryder has an average of -0.358 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.465 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Ryder has averaged 0.395 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Sam Ryder's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee127-0.205-0.358
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green960.005-0.335
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green85-0.0060.623
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting40.6860.465
    Average Strokes Gained: Total490.4800.395

    Sam Ryder's advanced stats and rankings

    • Ryder has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.205 (127th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.0 yards ranks 111th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Ryder has sported a 0.005 mark that ranks 96th on TOUR. He ranks 106th with a 65.40% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Ryder has delivered a 0.686 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him fourth on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 11th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.21, and he ranks 48th by breaking par 22.64% of the time.
    • Ryder ranks 22nd in Bogey Avoidance at 14.06% and has accumulated 368 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 108th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Ryder as of the start of the Procore Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

