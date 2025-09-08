Sam Ryder betting profile: Procore Championship

Ryder has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.205 (127th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.0 yards ranks 111th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Ryder has sported a 0.005 mark that ranks 96th on TOUR. He ranks 106th with a 65.40% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Ryder has delivered a 0.686 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him fourth on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 11th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.21, and he ranks 48th by breaking par 22.64% of the time.