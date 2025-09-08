Sam Ryder betting profile: Procore Championship
Sam Ryder of the United States lines up a putt on the 18th green during the third round of the Wyndham Championship 2025 at Sedgefield Country Club on August 02, 2025 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)
Sam Ryder returns to the Procore Championship, set to tee off at Silverado Resort (North Course) in Napa, California from Sept. 11-14, 2025. Ryder looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.
Latest odds for Ryder at the Procore Championship.
Sam Ryder's recent history at the Procore Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|76-68
|E
|2023
|MC
|68-75
|-1
|2022
|T58
|69-71-78-67
|-3
|2021
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|2020
|MC
|72-73
|+1
At the Procore Championship
- In Ryder's most recent appearance at the Procore Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of even par.
- Ryder's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 58th at 3-under.
- Patton Kizzire won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.
Sam Ryder's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 24, 2024
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-76
|+6
|--
|Nov. 17, 2024
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T5
|71-62-68-69
|-14
|--
|Nov. 10, 2024
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T30
|69-69-70-68
|-12
|--
|Oct. 20, 2024
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|69-77
|+4
|--
|Oct. 13, 2024
|Black Desert Championship
|T40
|64-66-74-69
|-11
|--
|Oct. 6, 2024
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|78-70
|+4
|--
|Sept. 15, 2024
|Procore Championship
|MC
|76-68
|E
|--
|Aug. 11, 2024
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-68
|-3
|--
|July 28, 2024
|3M Open
|MC
|74-74
|+6
|--
|July 14, 2024
|ISCO Championship
|T25
|69-65-68-71
|-15
|19.756
Sam Ryder's recent performances
- Ryder has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 14-under.
- Ryder has an average of -0.358 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.465 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Ryder has averaged 0.395 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Sam Ryder's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|127
|-0.205
|-0.358
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|96
|0.005
|-0.335
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|85
|-0.006
|0.623
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|4
|0.686
|0.465
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|49
|0.480
|0.395
Sam Ryder's advanced stats and rankings
- Ryder has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.205 (127th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.0 yards ranks 111th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Ryder has sported a 0.005 mark that ranks 96th on TOUR. He ranks 106th with a 65.40% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Ryder has delivered a 0.686 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him fourth on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 11th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.21, and he ranks 48th by breaking par 22.64% of the time.
- Ryder ranks 22nd in Bogey Avoidance at 14.06% and has accumulated 368 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 108th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Ryder as of the start of the Procore Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.