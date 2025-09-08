PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
6H AGO

Sahith Theegala betting profile: Procore Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Sahith Theegala of the United States lines up a putt during the second round of the Wyndham Championship 2025 at Sedgefield Country Club on August 01, 2025 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)

Sahith Theegala of the United States lines up a putt during the second round of the Wyndham Championship 2025 at Sedgefield Country Club on August 01, 2025 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)

    Sahith Theegala returns to the Procore Championship, set to tee off at Silverado Resort (North Course) from Sept. 11-14, 2025. Theegala looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for seventh.

    Latest odds for Theegala at the Procore Championship.

    Theegala's recent history at the Procore Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T769-66-69-72-12
    2023T667-69-71-70-11
    2022T4769-70-69-75-5
    2021T1471-68-64-70-15

    At the Procore Championship

    • In Theegala's most recent appearance at the Procore Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for seventh after posting a score of 12-under.
    • Theegala's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for sixth at 11-under.
    • Patton Kizzire won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.

    Theegala's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-74+6--
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC72-68-2--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC75-74+7--
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC74-77+7--
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipW/D69-71-78+8--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1863-69-64-71-2115.542
    April 20, 2025RBC Heritage6975-68-73-69+16.000
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT2972-72-73-71E37.000
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT6770-67-71-71-13.500
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT3669-72-70-72-117.500

    Theegala's recent performances

    • Theegala has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for 18th with a score of 21-under.
    • Theegala has an average of -0.452 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.353 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Theegala has averaged -1.183 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Theegala's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee130-0.228-0.452
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green142-0.324-0.036
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green101-0.060-0.341
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting106-0.084-0.353
    Average Strokes Gained: Total149-0.696-1.183

    Theegala's advanced stats and rankings

    • Theegala has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.228 (130th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.4 yards ranks 93rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Theegala sports a -0.324 mark that ranks 142nd on TOUR. He ranks 149th with a 62.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Theegala has delivered a -0.084 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 106th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 36th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.56, and he ranks 104th by breaking par 21.25% of the time.
    • Theegala has accumulated 209 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 147th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Theegala as of the start of the Procore Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

