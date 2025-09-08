Sahith Theegala betting profile: Procore Championship
1 Min Read
Sahith Theegala of the United States lines up a putt during the second round of the Wyndham Championship 2025 at Sedgefield Country Club on August 01, 2025 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)
Sahith Theegala returns to the Procore Championship, set to tee off at Silverado Resort (North Course) from Sept. 11-14, 2025. Theegala looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for seventh.
Latest odds for Theegala at the Procore Championship.
Theegala's recent history at the Procore Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T7
|69-66-69-72
|-12
|2023
|T6
|67-69-71-70
|-11
|2022
|T47
|69-70-69-75
|-5
|2021
|T14
|71-68-64-70
|-15
At the Procore Championship
- In Theegala's most recent appearance at the Procore Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for seventh after posting a score of 12-under.
- Theegala's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for sixth at 11-under.
- Patton Kizzire won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.
Theegala's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-74
|+6
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|72-68
|-2
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|75-74
|+7
|--
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|74-77
|+7
|--
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|W/D
|69-71-78
|+8
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T18
|63-69-64-71
|-21
|15.542
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|69
|75-68-73-69
|+1
|6.000
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T29
|72-72-73-71
|E
|37.000
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T67
|70-67-71-71
|-1
|3.500
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T36
|69-72-70-72
|-1
|17.500
Theegala's recent performances
- Theegala has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for 18th with a score of 21-under.
- Theegala has an average of -0.452 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.353 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Theegala has averaged -1.183 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Theegala's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|130
|-0.228
|-0.452
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|142
|-0.324
|-0.036
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|101
|-0.060
|-0.341
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|106
|-0.084
|-0.353
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|149
|-0.696
|-1.183
Theegala's advanced stats and rankings
- Theegala has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.228 (130th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.4 yards ranks 93rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Theegala sports a -0.324 mark that ranks 142nd on TOUR. He ranks 149th with a 62.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Theegala has delivered a -0.084 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 106th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 36th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.56, and he ranks 104th by breaking par 21.25% of the time.
- Theegala has accumulated 209 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 147th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Theegala as of the start of the Procore Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.