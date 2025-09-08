Russell Henley betting profile: Procore Championship
Russell Henley plays a tee shot on the ninth hole during the third round of TOUR Championship at East Lake Golf Club on August 23, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
Russell Henley will tee off at Silverado Resort (North Course) in Napa, California from Sept. 11-14 for the 2025 Procore Championship. This marks Henley's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the Procore Championship
- This will be Henley's first time competing in the Procore Championship in the past five years.
- Patton Kizzire won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.
Henley's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 24, 2025
|TOUR Championship
|T2
|61-66-69-69
|-15
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|T15
|69-68-68-73
|-2
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T17
|66-70-71-66
|-7
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T10
|72-70-65-68
|-9
|145.000
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T2
|68-68-61-69
|-14
|375.000
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T10
|70-72-72-71
|+5
|165.000
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T5
|74-68-73-71
|-2
|287.500
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|77-75
|+10
|--
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T46
|65-74-72-67
|-2
|14.300
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T8
|64-68-70-70
|-12
|175.000
Henley's recent performances
- Henley has finished in the top five three times, in the top 10 six times, and in the top 20 eight times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the TOUR Championship, where he tied for second with a score of 15-under.
- Henley has an average of 0.266 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.164 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Henley has averaged 1.222 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Henley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|96
|0.018
|0.266
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|13
|0.572
|0.431
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|6
|0.451
|0.361
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|32
|0.260
|0.164
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|4
|1.302
|1.222
Henley's advanced stats and rankings
- Henley ranks fourth in FedExCup Regular Season points with 2,391 points this season.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Henley is averaging 0.572 (13th on TOUR) this season. He ranks 24th with a 69.28% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Henley is delivering a 0.260 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 32nd on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 57th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.72.
- Henley ranks fourth in Bogey Avoidance at 13.07% and 35th in Par Breakers at 23.04% this season.
- His average Driving Distance of 288.7 yards ranks 159th on TOUR this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Henley as of the start of the Procore Championship.
