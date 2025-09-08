PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
9H AGO

Russell Henley betting profile: Procore Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Russell Henley plays a tee shot on the ninth hole during the third round of TOUR Championship at East Lake Golf Club on August 23, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    Russell Henley will tee off at Silverado Resort (North Course) in Napa, California from Sept. 11-14 for the 2025 Procore Championship. This marks Henley's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Henley at the Procore Championship.

    At the Procore Championship

    • This will be Henley's first time competing in the Procore Championship in the past five years.
    • Patton Kizzire won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.

    Henley's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Aug. 24, 2025TOUR ChampionshipT261-66-69-69-15--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW ChampionshipT1569-68-68-73-2--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT1766-70-71-66-7--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT1072-70-65-68-9145.000
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT268-68-61-69-14375.000
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT1070-72-72-71+5165.000
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT574-68-73-71-2287.500
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC77-75+10--
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT4665-74-72-67-214.300
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT864-68-70-70-12175.000

    Henley's recent performances

    • Henley has finished in the top five three times, in the top 10 six times, and in the top 20 eight times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the TOUR Championship, where he tied for second with a score of 15-under.
    • Henley has an average of 0.266 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.164 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Henley has averaged 1.222 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Henley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee960.0180.266
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green130.5720.431
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green60.4510.361
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting320.2600.164
    Average Strokes Gained: Total41.3021.222

    Henley's advanced stats and rankings

    • Henley ranks fourth in FedExCup Regular Season points with 2,391 points this season.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Henley is averaging 0.572 (13th on TOUR) this season. He ranks 24th with a 69.28% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Henley is delivering a 0.260 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 32nd on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 57th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.72.
    • Henley ranks fourth in Bogey Avoidance at 13.07% and 35th in Par Breakers at 23.04% this season.
    • His average Driving Distance of 288.7 yards ranks 159th on TOUR this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Henley as of the start of the Procore Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

