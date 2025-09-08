Russell Henley betting profile: Procore Championship

Henley has finished in the top five three times, in the top 10 six times, and in the top 20 eight times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the TOUR Championship, where he tied for second with a score of 15-under.

Henley has an average of 0.266 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.164 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.