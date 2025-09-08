Ricky Castillo betting profile: Procore Championship

Castillo has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.375 (23rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 312.6 yards ranks 27th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Castillo sports a 0.097 mark that ranks 78th on TOUR. He ranks 25th with a 69.27% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Castillo has delivered a -0.319 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 141st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 123rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.25, and he ranks 76th by breaking par 22.05% of the time.

Castillo has accumulated 324 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 116th on TOUR.