8H AGO

Ricky Castillo betting profile: Procore Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Ricky Castillo of the United States plays his shot from the first tee during the final round of the Valspar Championship 2025 at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 23, 2025 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

Ricky Castillo of the United States plays his shot from the first tee during the final round of the Valspar Championship 2025 at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 23, 2025 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

    Ricky Castillo is set to compete in the Procore Championship, taking place at Silverado Resort (North Course) in Napa, California from Sept. 11-14, 2025. This will be Castillo's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Castillo at the Procore Championship.

    At the Procore Championship

    • This is Castillo's first time competing in the Procore Championship in the past five years.
    • Patton Kizzire won this tournament in 2024, finishing 20-under.

    Castillo's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT2365-67-70-69-936.375
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC65-73-4--
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipT3471-69-69-71 (35-36, 34-35, 35-34, 35-36)E12.133
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC67-78+3--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC70-73-1--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC64-74-2--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT5968-70-67-77+24.600
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT3770-69-71-69-59.645
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT565-66-67-69-1784.375
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1865-68-64-70-2115.542

    Castillo's recent performances

    • Castillo has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 17-under.
    • Castillo has an average of 0.535 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.201 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Castillo has averaged 0.380 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Castillo's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee230.3750.535
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green780.097-0.212
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green350.1710.259
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting141-0.319-0.201
    Average Strokes Gained: Total660.3240.380

    Castillo's advanced stats and rankings

    • Castillo has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.375 (23rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 312.6 yards ranks 27th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Castillo sports a 0.097 mark that ranks 78th on TOUR. He ranks 25th with a 69.27% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Castillo has delivered a -0.319 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 141st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 123rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.25, and he ranks 76th by breaking par 22.05% of the time.
    • Castillo has accumulated 324 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 116th on TOUR.
    • His Bogey Avoidance rate of 13.98% ranks 20th on TOUR this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Castillo as of the start of the Procore Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

