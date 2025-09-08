Rafael Campos betting profile: Procore Championship

Campos has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.442 (152nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.5 yards ranks 69th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Campos sports a -0.498 mark that ranks 155th on TOUR. He ranks 159th with a 61.20% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Campos has delivered a -0.134 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 120th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 79th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.85, and he ranks 157th by breaking par 19.49% of the time.