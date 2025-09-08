PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
8H AGO

Rafael Campos betting profile: Procore Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Rafael Campos of Puerto Rico hits a tee shot on the 13th hole during the second round of the ISCO Championship 2025 at Hurstbourne Country Club on July 11, 2025 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Rafael Campos of Puerto Rico hits a tee shot on the 13th hole during the second round of the ISCO Championship 2025 at Hurstbourne Country Club on July 11, 2025 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

    Rafael Campos returns to the Procore Championship, set to tee off at Silverado Resort (North Course) in Napa, California from Sept. 11-14, 2025. Campos looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 13th.

    Latest odds for Campos at the Procore Championship.

    Campos' recent history at the Procore Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T1369-67-75-68-9
    2021MC70-72-2
    2020T3371-71-73-66-7

    At the Procore Championship

    • In Campos' most recent appearance at the Procore Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 13th after posting a score of 9-under.
    • Patton Kizzire won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.

    Campos' recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-69-2--
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC68-75+1--
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipT50N/A+44.823
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC72-74+4--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC73-69-2--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC65-74-1--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-75+8--
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT5568-73-72-76+510.500
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT4571-68-71-70-45.911
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT6765-70-73-75-13.400

    Campos' recent performances

    • Campos' best finish in his last ten appearances came at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for 45th with a score of 4-under.
    • Campos has an average of -0.544 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.282 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Campos has averaged -1.174 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Campos' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee152-0.442-0.544
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green155-0.4980.201
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green151-0.285-0.550
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting120-0.134-0.282
    Average Strokes Gained: Total162-1.359-1.174

    Campos' advanced stats and rankings

    • Campos has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.442 (152nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.5 yards ranks 69th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Campos sports a -0.498 mark that ranks 155th on TOUR. He ranks 159th with a 61.20% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Campos has delivered a -0.134 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 120th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 79th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.85, and he ranks 157th by breaking par 19.49% of the time.
    • Campos has accumulated 63 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking him 188th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Campos as of the start of the Procore Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

