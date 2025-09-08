Quade Cummins betting profile: Procore Championship

Cummins has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.015 (98th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.8 yards ranks 77th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Cummins is sporting a -0.324 mark that ranks 142nd on TOUR. He ranks 109th with a 65.23% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Cummins is delivering a 0.325 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 27th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 26th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.48, and he ranks 108th by breaking par 21.17% of the time.