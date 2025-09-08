Quade Cummins betting profile: Procore Championship
Quade Cummins shoots on the fifth hole during the second round of the Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron 2025 at Hillcrest Country Club on August 15, 2025 in Boise, Idaho. (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)
Quade Cummins returns to the Procore Championship, set to tee off at Silverado Resort (North Course) in Napa, California from Sept. 11-14, 2025. Cummins looks to improve upon his performance from 2022 where he finished tied for 58th at 3-under.
Latest odds for Cummins at the Procore Championship.
Cummins' recent history at the Procore Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2022
|T58
|72-69-73-71
|-3
At the Procore Championship
- In Cummins' most recent appearance at the Procore Championship, in 2022, he finished tied for 58th after posting a score of 3-under.
- Patton Kizzire won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.
Cummins' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 5, 2024
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-68
|-5
|--
Cummins' recent performances
- Cummins had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he missed the cut with a score of 5-under.
- Cummins has an average of -0.511 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.442 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Cummins has averaged -1.030 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Cummins' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|98
|0.015
|-0.511
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|142
|-0.324
|-0.786
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|112
|-0.083
|-0.175
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|27
|0.325
|0.442
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|109
|-0.066
|-1.030
Cummins' advanced stats and rankings
- Cummins has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.015 (98th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.8 yards ranks 77th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Cummins is sporting a -0.324 mark that ranks 142nd on TOUR. He ranks 109th with a 65.23% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Cummins is delivering a 0.325 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 27th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 26th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.48, and he ranks 108th by breaking par 21.17% of the time.
- Cummins has accumulated 217 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 145th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Cummins as of the start of the Procore Championship.
