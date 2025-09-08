Philip Knowles betting profile: Procore Championship
Philip Knowles tees off on the seventh hole during the final round of the Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron 2025 at Hillcrest Country Club on August 17, 2025 in Boise, Idaho. (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)
Philip Knowles returns to the Procore Championship, set to tee off at Silverado Resort (North Course) from Sept. 11-14, 2025. Knowles looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.
Latest odds for Knowles at the Procore Championship.
Knowles' recent history at the Procore Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|2023
|MC
|71-73
|E
At the Procore Championship
- In Knowles' most recent appearance at the Procore Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of one-over.
- Patton Kizzire won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.
Knowles' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|73-75
|+8
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T41
|72-65-66-72
|-9
|14.000
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T34
|66-64-75-70
|-13
|19.000
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|74-67
|+1
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|70-73
|-1
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|75-71
|+2
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T64
|70-67-68-73
|-2
|4.000
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|79-77
|+14
|--
Knowles' recent performances
- Knowles' best finish was a tie for 34th at the Rocket Classic, where he finished with a score of 13-under.
- Knowles has an average of -0.215 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.289 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Knowles has an average of 0.395 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.614 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Knowles has averaged -0.723 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Knowles' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.575
|-0.215
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.286
|-0.289
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.261
|0.395
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.909
|-0.614
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-1.508
|-0.723
Knowles' advanced stats and rankings
- Knowles has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.575 this season, while his average Driving Distance is 297.1 yards.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Knowles sports a -0.286 mark. He has a 63.43% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Knowles has delivered a -0.909 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 28.83, and he is breaking par 19.60 percent of the time.
- Knowles has accumulated 64 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 187th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Knowles as of the start of the Procore Championship.
