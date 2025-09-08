PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
7H AGO

Philip Knowles betting profile: Procore Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Philip Knowles tees off on the seventh hole during the final round of the Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron 2025 at Hillcrest Country Club on August 17, 2025 in Boise, Idaho. (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

Philip Knowles tees off on the seventh hole during the final round of the Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron 2025 at Hillcrest Country Club on August 17, 2025 in Boise, Idaho. (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

    Philip Knowles returns to the Procore Championship, set to tee off at Silverado Resort (North Course) from Sept. 11-14, 2025. Knowles looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.

    Latest odds for Knowles at the Procore Championship.

    Knowles' recent history at the Procore Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC72-73+1
    2023MC71-73E

    At the Procore Championship

    • In Knowles' most recent appearance at the Procore Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of one-over.
    • Patton Kizzire won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.

    Knowles' recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC73-75+8--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT4172-65-66-72-914.000
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT3466-64-75-70-1319.000
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC74-67+1--
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC72-72+2--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC72-72+2--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC70-73-1--
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC75-71+2--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT6470-67-68-73-24.000
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC79-77+14--

    Knowles' recent performances

    • Knowles' best finish was a tie for 34th at the Rocket Classic, where he finished with a score of 13-under.
    • Knowles has an average of -0.215 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.289 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Knowles has an average of 0.395 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.614 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Knowles has averaged -0.723 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Knowles' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.575-0.215
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.286-0.289
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.2610.395
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.909-0.614
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--1.508-0.723

    Knowles' advanced stats and rankings

    • Knowles has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.575 this season, while his average Driving Distance is 297.1 yards.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Knowles sports a -0.286 mark. He has a 63.43% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Knowles has delivered a -0.909 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 28.83, and he is breaking par 19.60 percent of the time.
    • Knowles has accumulated 64 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 187th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Knowles as of the start of the Procore Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

