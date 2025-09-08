PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
7H AGO

Peter Malnati betting profile: Procore Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Peter Malnati of the United States reacts after playing his shot from the second tee during the first round of the Barracuda Championship 2025 at Tahoe Mountain Club on July 17, 2025 in Truckee, California. (Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

    Peter Malnati returns to the Procore Championship, set to tee off at Silverado Resort (North Course) from Sept. 11-14, 2025. Malnati looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.

    Latest odds for Malnati at the Procore Championship.

    Malnati's recent history at the Procore Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023MC73-70-1
    2022T2271-66-73-68-10
    2021MC71-70-3
    2020MC71-76+3

    At the Procore Championship

    • In Malnati's most recent appearance at the Procore Championship, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
    • Malnati's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 22nd at 10-under.
    • Patton Kizzire won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.

    Malnati's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT6268-68-74-69-14.200
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC76-66E--
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipT143482.5-3586.0-3635.5-3482.5-328.303
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC69-71-2--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT4169-67-67-73-1213.000
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT5968-66-68-73-54.800
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT6670-68-69-76+33.500
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC73-69E--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC74-78+10--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-74-5--

    Malnati's recent performances

    • Malnati has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for 14th with a score of 3-under.
    • Malnati has an average of -0.815 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 1.004 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Malnati has averaged 0.047 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Malnati's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee160-0.703-0.815
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green160-0.740-0.575
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green90.4150.432
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting95-0.0151.004
    Average Strokes Gained: Total156-1.0440.047

    Malnati's advanced stats and rankings

    • Malnati has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.703 (160th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.2 yards ranks 101st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Malnati is sporting a -0.740 mark that ranks 160th on TOUR. He ranks 160th with a 60.92% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Malnati has delivered a -0.015 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 95th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 19th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.42.
    • Malnati ranks 142nd in Bogey Avoidance at 17.70% and 147th in Par Breakers at 20.06%.
    • He has accumulated 80 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 179th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Malnati as of the start of the Procore Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

