Peter Malnati betting profile: Procore Championship
Peter Malnati of the United States reacts after playing his shot from the second tee during the first round of the Barracuda Championship 2025 at Tahoe Mountain Club on July 17, 2025 in Truckee, California. (Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)
Peter Malnati returns to the Procore Championship, set to tee off at Silverado Resort (North Course) from Sept. 11-14, 2025. Malnati looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.
Malnati's recent history at the Procore Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|MC
|73-70
|-1
|2022
|T22
|71-66-73-68
|-10
|2021
|MC
|71-70
|-3
|2020
|MC
|71-76
|+3
At the Procore Championship
- In Malnati's most recent appearance at the Procore Championship, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
- Malnati's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 22nd at 10-under.
- Patton Kizzire won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.
Malnati's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T62
|68-68-74-69
|-1
|4.200
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|76-66
|E
|--
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T14
|3482.5-3586.0-3635.5-3482.5
|-3
|28.303
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T41
|69-67-67-73
|-12
|13.000
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T59
|68-66-68-73
|-5
|4.800
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T66
|70-68-69-76
|+3
|3.500
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|74-78
|+10
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-74
|-5
|--
Malnati's recent performances
- Malnati has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for 14th with a score of 3-under.
- Malnati has an average of -0.815 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 1.004 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Malnati has averaged 0.047 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Malnati's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|160
|-0.703
|-0.815
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|160
|-0.740
|-0.575
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|9
|0.415
|0.432
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|95
|-0.015
|1.004
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|156
|-1.044
|0.047
Malnati's advanced stats and rankings
- Malnati has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.703 (160th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.2 yards ranks 101st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Malnati is sporting a -0.740 mark that ranks 160th on TOUR. He ranks 160th with a 60.92% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Malnati has delivered a -0.015 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 95th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 19th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.42.
- Malnati ranks 142nd in Bogey Avoidance at 17.70% and 147th in Par Breakers at 20.06%.
- He has accumulated 80 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 179th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Malnati as of the start of the Procore Championship.
