Peter Malnati betting profile: Procore Championship

Malnati has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.703 (160th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.2 yards ranks 101st on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Malnati is sporting a -0.740 mark that ranks 160th on TOUR. He ranks 160th with a 60.92% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Malnati has delivered a -0.015 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 95th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 19th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.42.

Malnati ranks 142nd in Bogey Avoidance at 17.70% and 147th in Par Breakers at 20.06%.