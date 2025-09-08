PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
7H AGO

Paul Peterson betting profile: Procore Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Paul Peterson of the United States plays a shot from a bunker on the 15th hole prior to the Wyndham Championship 2025 at Sedgefield Country Club on July 30, 2025 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

    Paul Peterson is set to tee off at Silverado Resort (North Course) in Napa, California from Sept. 11-14 for the 2025 Procore Championship. This will be Peterson's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    At the Procore Championship

    • This is Peterson's first time competing in the Procore Championship in the past five years.
    • Patton Kizzire won this tournament in 2024, finishing 20-under.

    Peterson's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT5565-71-73-68-35.600
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC70-68-4--
    July 13, 2025ISCO Championship23483.5-3433.5-3384.0-3483.5-9165.000
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC69-69-4--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT6068-70-69-72-94.400
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT5265-70-70-69-66.257
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC72-71+1--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC68-72-2--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT2861-72-67-70-185.500
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC74-70E--

    Peterson's recent performances

    • Peterson has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished second with a score of 9-under.
    • Peterson has an average of -0.034 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.932 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Peterson has averaged 1.214 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Peterson's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee147-0.366-0.034
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green116-0.1270.022
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green380.1660.293
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting190.3810.932
    Average Strokes Gained: Total980.0541.214

    Peterson's advanced stats and rankings

    • Peterson has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.366 (147th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 283.8 yards ranks 161st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Peterson is sporting a -0.127 mark that ranks 116th on TOUR. He ranks 69th with a 66.90% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Peterson has delivered a 0.381 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 19th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 19th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.42, and he ranks 55th by breaking par 22.45% of the time.
    • Peterson has accumulated 291 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 125th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Peterson as of the start of the Procore Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

