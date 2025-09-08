Patton Kizzire betting profile: Procore Championship
Patton Kizzire of the United States plays his shot from the sixth tee during the third round of the Wyndham Championship 2025 at Sedgefield Country Club on August 02, 2025 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)
Patton Kizzire returns to the Procore Championship as the defending champion, set to tee off at Silverado Resort (North Course) from Sept. 11-14, 2025. Kizzire looks to repeat his impressive performance from last year's tournament where he secured victory with a score of 20-under par.
Latest odds for Kizzire at the Procore Championship.
Kizzire's recent history at the Procore Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|1
|66-65-67-70
|-20
|2023
|MC
|75-72
|+3
|2022
|T28
|69-70-67-73
|-9
|2021
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|2020
|MC
|75-69
|E
At the Procore Championship
- In Kizzire's most recent appearance at the Procore Championship, in 2024, he finished first after posting a score of 20-under.
Kizzire's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 24, 2024
|The RSM Classic
|T66
|71-69-73-70
|+1
|--
|Nov. 10, 2024
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|Oct. 20, 2024
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|Oct. 13, 2024
|Black Desert Championship
|T43
|66-71-66-71
|-10
|--
|Oct. 6, 2024
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T11
|65-68-70-67
|-18
|--
|Sept. 15, 2024
|Procore Championship
|1
|66-65-67-70
|-20
|--
|Aug. 11, 2024
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-69
|-2
|--
|July 28, 2024
|3M Open
|MC
|76-73
|+7
|--
|July 14, 2024
|ISCO Championship
|T50
|66-67-71-73
|-11
|4.978
|July 7, 2024
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
Kizzire's recent performances
- Kizzire has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Procore Championship, where he finished first with a score of 20-under.
- Kizzire has an average of -0.588 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.235 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Kizzire has averaged -0.591 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kizzire's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|149
|-0.398
|-0.588
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|134
|-0.230
|-0.607
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|4
|0.481
|0.840
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|148
|-0.400
|-0.235
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|143
|-0.547
|-0.591
Kizzire's advanced stats and rankings
- Kizzire's Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.398 ranks 149th on TOUR, while his average Driving Distance of 297.0 yards ranks 135th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Kizzire sports a -0.230 mark that ranks 134th on TOUR. He ranks 139th with a 64.00% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kizzire has delivered a -0.400 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, which places him 148th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 57th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.72.
- Kizzire ranks fourth in Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green with an average of 0.481.
- He has accumulated 72 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 180th on TOUR.
- Kizzire breaks par 21.67% of the time, ranking 92nd in Par Breakers.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kizzire as of the start of the Procore Championship.
