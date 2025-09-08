Patrick Fishburn betting profile: Procore Championship
Patrick Fishburn of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the final round of the Wyndham Championship 2025 at Sedgefield Country Club on August 03, 2025 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)
Patrick Fishburn returns to the Procore Championship, set to tee off at Silverado Resort (North Course) from Sept. 11-14, 2025. Fishburn looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished third.
Latest odds for Fishburn at the Procore Championship.
Fishburn's recent history at the Procore Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|3
|68-65-70-71
|-14
At the Procore Championship
- In Fishburn's most recent appearance at the Procore Championship, in 2024, he finished third after posting a score of 14-under.
- Patton Kizzire won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.
Fishburn's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T8
|66-71-65-65
|-13
|80.000
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T44
|66-68-71-68
|-11
|9.556
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T6
|66-68-71-68
|-5
|57.500
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T18
|70-67-66-67
|-14
|47.000
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|68-71
|-5
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T43
|69-66-71-66
|-8
|11.625
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|74-70
|+4
|--
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|77-69
|+4
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|--
Fishburn's recent performances
- Fishburn has finished in the top 10 twice over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Wyndham Championship, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 13-under.
- Fishburn has an average of 0.087 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 1.036 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Fishburn has averaged 1.800 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Fishburn's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|43
|0.252
|0.087
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|84
|0.078
|0.397
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|93
|-0.029
|0.280
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|56
|0.155
|1.036
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|51
|0.456
|1.800
Fishburn's advanced stats and rankings
- Fishburn posts a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.252 (43rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.9 yards ranks 54th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fishburn sports a 0.078 mark that ranks 84th on TOUR. He ranks eighth with a 70.81% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Fishburn delivers a 0.155 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 56th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 146th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.54, and he ranks 71st by breaking par 22.13% of the time.
- Fishburn's Bogey Avoidance rate of 14.20% ranks 25th on TOUR this season.
- He has accumulated 423 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 95th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Fishburn as of the start of the Procore Championship.
