Patrick Fishburn betting profile: Procore Championship

Fishburn posts a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.252 (43rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.9 yards ranks 54th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fishburn sports a 0.078 mark that ranks 84th on TOUR. He ranks eighth with a 70.81% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Fishburn delivers a 0.155 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 56th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 146th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.54, and he ranks 71st by breaking par 22.13% of the time.

Fishburn's Bogey Avoidance rate of 14.20% ranks 25th on TOUR this season.