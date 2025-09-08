PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
7H AGO

Patrick Fishburn betting profile: Procore Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Patrick Fishburn of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the final round of the Wyndham Championship 2025 at Sedgefield Country Club on August 03, 2025 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)

    Patrick Fishburn returns to the Procore Championship, set to tee off at Silverado Resort (North Course) from Sept. 11-14, 2025. Fishburn looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished third.

    Latest odds for Fishburn at the Procore Championship.

    Fishburn's recent history at the Procore Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024368-65-70-71-14

    At the Procore Championship

    • In Fishburn's most recent appearance at the Procore Championship, in 2024, he finished third after posting a score of 14-under.
    • Patton Kizzire won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.

    Fishburn's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT866-71-65-65-1380.000
    July 27, 20253M OpenT4466-68-71-68-119.556
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipT666-68-71-68-557.500
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT1870-67-66-67-1447.000
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC68-71-5--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT4369-66-71-66-811.625
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC74-70+4--
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC77-69+4--
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC73-74+5--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-68-4--

    Fishburn's recent performances

    • Fishburn has finished in the top 10 twice over his last 10 appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Wyndham Championship, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 13-under.
    • Fishburn has an average of 0.087 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 1.036 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Fishburn has averaged 1.800 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Fishburn's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee430.2520.087
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green840.0780.397
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green93-0.0290.280
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting560.1551.036
    Average Strokes Gained: Total510.4561.800

    Fishburn's advanced stats and rankings

    • Fishburn posts a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.252 (43rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.9 yards ranks 54th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fishburn sports a 0.078 mark that ranks 84th on TOUR. He ranks eighth with a 70.81% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Fishburn delivers a 0.155 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 56th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 146th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.54, and he ranks 71st by breaking par 22.13% of the time.
    • Fishburn's Bogey Avoidance rate of 14.20% ranks 25th on TOUR this season.
    • He has accumulated 423 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 95th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Fishburn as of the start of the Procore Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

