4H AGO

Noah Goodwin betting profile: Procore Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Noah Goodwin of the United States wtatches his shot from the second tee during the third round of the 3M Open 2025 at TPC Twin Cities on July 26, 2025 in Blaine, Minnesota. (David Berding/Getty Images)

    Noah Goodwin will tee off at Silverado Resort (North Course) in Napa, California from Sept. 11-14 for the 2025 Procore Championship. This marks Goodwin's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Goodwin at the Procore Championship.

    At the Procore Championship

    • This is Goodwin's first time competing in the Procore Championship in the past five years.
    • Patton Kizzire won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.

    Goodwin's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT2365-71-66-69-936.375
    July 27, 20253M OpenT1068-66-65-67-1872.500
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipT503584.0-3686.0-3636.5-3584.0+44.823
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC71-75+4--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC70-72-2--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT1869-67-68-64-1244.000
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC71-72+1--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC71-74+3--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-70-9--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC69-74-1--

    Goodwin's recent performances

    • Goodwin has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the 3M Open, where he finished tied for 10th with a score of 18-under.
    • Goodwin has an average of 0.155 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.607 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Goodwin has averaged 0.611 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Goodwin's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee104-0.0010.155
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green124-0.171-0.037
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green107-0.071-0.115
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting610.1370.607
    Average Strokes Gained: Total112-0.1060.611

    Goodwin's advanced stats and rankings

    • Goodwin has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.001 (104th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.5 yards ranks 91st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Goodwin has sported a -0.171 mark that ranks 124th on TOUR. He ranks 96th with a 65.83% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Goodwin has delivered a 0.137 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 61st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 76th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.83, and he ranks 77th by breaking par 22.01% of the time.
    • Goodwin has accumulated 219 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 144th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Goodwin as of the start of the Procore Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

