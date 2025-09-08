PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Andrew Putnam betting profile: Procore Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Andrew Putnam of the United States plays his shot from the tenth tee during the second round of the 3M Open 2025 at TPC Twin Cities on July 25, 2025 in Blaine, Minnesota. (David Berding/Getty Images)



    Andrew Putnam returns to the Procore Championship, set to tee off at Silverado Resort (North Course) in Napa, California from Sept. 11-14, 2025. Putnam looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 44th.

    Latest odds for Putnam at the Procore Championship.

    Putnam's recent history at the Procore Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T4468-72-71-72-5
    2023T4372-70-72-69-5
    2022T3072-69-66-73-8
    2021T3670-68-69-69-12

    At the Procore Championship

    • In Putnam's most recent appearance at the Procore Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 44th after posting a score of 5-under.
    • Patton Kizzire won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.

    Putnam's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC66-72-2--
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC70-68-4--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenMC71-69E--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicW/D71E--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT864-66-69-70-1975.000
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT668-62-68-67-1591.667
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT4469-67-71-72-111.500
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT6165-70-79-70E2.862
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT1564-69-68-68-1546.000
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC64-71-9--

    Putnam's recent performances

    • Putnam has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 15-under.
    • Putnam has an average of -1.011 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 1.203 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Putnam has averaged 0.938 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Putnam's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee158-0.680-1.011
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green380.3190.047
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green30.5070.699
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting110.4641.203
    Average Strokes Gained: Total390.6100.938

    Putnam's advanced stats and rankings

    • Putnam has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.680 (158th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 282.6 yards ranks 162nd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Putnam is sporting a 0.319 mark that ranks 38th on TOUR. He ranks 12th with a 70.46% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Putnam is delivering a 0.464 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 11th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 76th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.83, and he ranks second in Bogey Avoidance at 11.30%.
    • Putnam has accumulated 423 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking him 96th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Putnam as of the start of the Procore Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

