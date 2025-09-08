Andrew Putnam betting profile: Procore Championship
1 Min Read
Andrew Putnam of the United States plays his shot from the tenth tee during the second round of the 3M Open 2025 at TPC Twin Cities on July 25, 2025 in Blaine, Minnesota. (David Berding/Getty Images)
Andrew Putnam returns to the Procore Championship, set to tee off at Silverado Resort (North Course) in Napa, California from Sept. 11-14, 2025. Putnam looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 44th.
Latest odds for Putnam at the Procore Championship.
Putnam's recent history at the Procore Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T44
|68-72-71-72
|-5
|2023
|T43
|72-70-72-69
|-5
|2022
|T30
|72-69-66-73
|-8
|2021
|T36
|70-68-69-69
|-12
At the Procore Championship
- In Putnam's most recent appearance at the Procore Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 44th after posting a score of 5-under.
- Patton Kizzire won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.
Putnam's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|66-72
|-2
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-69
|E
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|W/D
|71
|E
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T8
|64-66-69-70
|-19
|75.000
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T6
|68-62-68-67
|-15
|91.667
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T44
|69-67-71-72
|-1
|11.500
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T61
|65-70-79-70
|E
|2.862
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T15
|64-69-68-68
|-15
|46.000
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-71
|-9
|--
Putnam's recent performances
- Putnam has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 15-under.
- Putnam has an average of -1.011 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 1.203 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Putnam has averaged 0.938 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Putnam's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|158
|-0.680
|-1.011
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|38
|0.319
|0.047
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|3
|0.507
|0.699
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|11
|0.464
|1.203
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|39
|0.610
|0.938
Putnam's advanced stats and rankings
- Putnam has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.680 (158th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 282.6 yards ranks 162nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Putnam is sporting a 0.319 mark that ranks 38th on TOUR. He ranks 12th with a 70.46% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Putnam is delivering a 0.464 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 11th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 76th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.83, and he ranks second in Bogey Avoidance at 11.30%.
- Putnam has accumulated 423 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking him 96th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Putnam as of the start of the Procore Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.