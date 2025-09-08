PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
7H AGO

Carson Young betting profile: Procore Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Carson Young of the United States plays his shot from the tenth tee during the first round of the 3M Open 2025 at TPC Twin Cities on July 24, 2025 in Blaine, Minnesota. (David Berding/Getty Images)

    Carson Young returns to the Procore Championship, set to tee off at Silverado Resort (North Course) from Sept. 11-14, 2025. Young looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.

    Latest odds for Young at the Procore Championship.

    Young's recent history at the Procore Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC73-72+1
    2023MC72-71-1

    At the Procore Championship

    • In Young's most recent appearance at the Procore Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
    • Patton Kizzire won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.

    Young's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 24, 2024The RSM ClassicT3570-71-70-64-7--
    Nov. 17, 2024Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT6268-72-70-73-1--
    Nov. 10, 2024World Wide Technology ChampionshipT272-61-67-65-23--
    Oct. 27, 2024ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIPT3769-68-68-69-6--
    Oct. 20, 2024Shriners Children's OpenMC67-74-1--
    Oct. 13, 2024Black Desert ChampionshipT1165-67-69-68-15--
    Oct. 6, 2024Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT4870-68-69-70-11--
    Sept. 15, 2024Procore ChampionshipMC73-72+1--
    Aug. 11, 2024Wyndham ChampionshipMC70-68-2--
    July 28, 20243M Open7168-72-76-69+12.900

    Young's recent performances

    • Young has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the World Wide Technology Championship, where he finished tied for second with a score of 23-under.
    • Young has an average of 0.361 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.002 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Young has averaged 0.571 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Young's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee340.3080.361
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green940.0250.420
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green153-0.298-0.209
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting101-0.058-0.002
    Average Strokes Gained: Total105-0.0220.571

    Young's advanced stats and rankings

    • Young posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.308 (34th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 296.9 yards ranked 137th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Young sported a 0.025 mark that ranked 94th on TOUR. He ranked 28th with a 69.17% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Young delivered a -0.058 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 101st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 128th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.27, and he ranked 103rd by breaking par 21.30% of the time.
    • Young has accumulated 285 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 128th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Young as of the start of the Procore Championship.

