Carson Young betting profile: Procore Championship
1 Min Read
Carson Young of the United States plays his shot from the tenth tee during the first round of the 3M Open 2025 at TPC Twin Cities on July 24, 2025 in Blaine, Minnesota. (David Berding/Getty Images)
Carson Young returns to the Procore Championship, set to tee off at Silverado Resort (North Course) from Sept. 11-14, 2025. Young looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.
Latest odds for Young at the Procore Championship.
Young's recent history at the Procore Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|2023
|MC
|72-71
|-1
At the Procore Championship
- In Young's most recent appearance at the Procore Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
- Patton Kizzire won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.
Young's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 24, 2024
|The RSM Classic
|T35
|70-71-70-64
|-7
|--
|Nov. 17, 2024
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T62
|68-72-70-73
|-1
|--
|Nov. 10, 2024
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T2
|72-61-67-65
|-23
|--
|Oct. 27, 2024
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|T37
|69-68-68-69
|-6
|--
|Oct. 20, 2024
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|67-74
|-1
|--
|Oct. 13, 2024
|Black Desert Championship
|T11
|65-67-69-68
|-15
|--
|Oct. 6, 2024
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T48
|70-68-69-70
|-11
|--
|Sept. 15, 2024
|Procore Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|Aug. 11, 2024
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-68
|-2
|--
|July 28, 2024
|3M Open
|71
|68-72-76-69
|+1
|2.900
Young's recent performances
- Young has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the World Wide Technology Championship, where he finished tied for second with a score of 23-under.
- Young has an average of 0.361 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.002 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Young has averaged 0.571 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Young's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|34
|0.308
|0.361
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|94
|0.025
|0.420
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|153
|-0.298
|-0.209
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|101
|-0.058
|-0.002
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|105
|-0.022
|0.571
Young's advanced stats and rankings
- Young posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.308 (34th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 296.9 yards ranked 137th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Young sported a 0.025 mark that ranked 94th on TOUR. He ranked 28th with a 69.17% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Young delivered a -0.058 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 101st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 128th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.27, and he ranked 103rd by breaking par 21.30% of the time.
- Young has accumulated 285 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 128th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Young as of the start of the Procore Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.