Nick Watney betting profile: Procore Championship
1 Min Read
Nick Watney of the United States plays his shot from the 14th tee during the first round of the Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank and Intermountain Health 2025 at Ogden Golf & Country Club on July 31, 2025 in Ogden, Utah. (Luke Hales/Getty Images)
Nick Watney returns to the Procore Championship, set to tee off at Silverado Resort (North Course) in Napa, California from Sept. 11-14, 2025. Watney looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.
Latest odds for Watney at the Procore Championship.
Watney's recent history at the Procore Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|68-78
|+2
|2023
|T70
|73-69-71-77
|+2
|2022
|T30
|71-70-69-70
|-8
|2021
|T46
|72-65-74-68
|-9
|2020
|T10
|69-65-72-71
|-11
At the Procore Championship
- In Watney's most recent appearance at the Procore Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
- Watney's best finish at this event came in 2020, when he finished tied for 10th at 11-under.
- Patton Kizzire won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.
Watney's recent performances
- Watney has an average of -0.057 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.098 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Watney has an average of 0.150 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.088 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Watney has averaged 0.103 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Watney's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.071
|-0.057
|Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|0.123
|0.098
|Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.185
|0.150
|Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.108
|-0.088
|Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|0.128
|0.103
Watney's advanced stats and rankings
- Watney has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.071 this season, while his average Driving Distance is 308.4 yards.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Watney sports a 0.123 mark. He has a 72.22% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Watney has delivered a -0.108 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 29.57.
- Watney ranks 207th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 23 points.
- He has a Bogey Avoidance rate of 9.13% and breaks par 18.25% of the time this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Watney as of the start of the Procore Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.