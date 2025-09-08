PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
6H AGO

Nick Hardy betting profile: Procore Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Nick Hardy of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the Barracuda Championship 2025 at Tahoe Mountain Club on July 17, 2025 in Truckee, California. (Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

    Nick Hardy returns to the Procore Championship, set to tee off at Silverado Resort (North Course) in Napa, California from Sept. 11-14, 2025. Hardy looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 50th at 3-under.

    Latest odds for Hardy at the Procore Championship.

    Hardy's recent history at the Procore Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T5071-68-74-72-3
    2023T6771-70-71-77+1
    2022T3669-72-68-72-7

    At the Procore Championship

    • In Hardy's most recent appearance at the Procore Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 50th after posting a score of 3-under.
    • Hardy's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 36th at 7-under.
    • Patton Kizzire won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.

    Hardy's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC68-75+3--
    July 27, 20253M OpenT2867-70-67-67-1323.955
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipT83533.5-3435.5-3584.0-3533.5-440.000
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC70-71-1--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT5169-66-74-69-106.333
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC71-68-1--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT1168-67-67-72-661.400
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC70-77+5--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC67-71-4--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT3263-70-67-72-163.900

    Hardy's recent performances

    • Hardy has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 4-under.
    • Hardy has an average of 0.232 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.286 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Hardy has averaged 0.437 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Hardy's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee780.0950.232
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green760.1080.296
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green132-0.1580.196
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting119-0.127-0.286
    Average Strokes Gained: Total111-0.0820.437

    Hardy's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hardy has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.095 (78th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 311.5 yards ranks 30th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hardy is sporting a 0.108 mark that ranks 76th on TOUR. He ranks 13th with a 70.44% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Hardy has delivered a -0.127 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 119th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 152nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.64, and he ranks 128th by breaking par 20.65% of the time.
    • Hardy's Bogey Avoidance rate of 14.57% ranks 35th on TOUR this season.
    • He has accumulated 145 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 165th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hardy as of the start of the Procore Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

