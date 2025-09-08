Miles Russell betting profile: Procore Championship
Amateur Miles Russell of the United States watches his tee shot during the quarterfinal round of the U.S. Amateur Championship at The Olympic Club on August 15, 2025 in San Francisco, California. (Thien-An Truong/Getty Images)
Miles Russell will tee off at Silverado Resort (North Course) in Napa, California from Sept. 11-14 for the 2025 Procore Championship. This marks Russell's first appearance at the tournament in the past five years.
Latest odds for Russell at the Procore Championship.
At the Procore Championship
- This is Russell's first time competing in the Procore Championship in the past five years.
- Patton Kizzire won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.
Miles Russell's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 17, 2024
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
|June 30, 2024
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
Miles Russell's recent performances
- Russell's best finish came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he missed the cut with a score of even par.
- Russell has an average of -0.339 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.651 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Russell has averaged -0.614 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Miles Russell's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-1.025
|-0.339
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|1.606
|0.063
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.209
|0.313
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-1.077
|-0.651
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.288
|-0.614
Miles Russell's advanced stats and rankings
- Russell has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.025 this season, while his average Driving Distance is 322.5 yards.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Russell is sporting a 1.606 mark. He has a 63.89% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Russell has delivered a -1.077 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. Additionally, he has a Putts Per Round average of 30.50, and he is breaking par 16.67% of the time.
- Russell's Bogey Avoidance rate stands at 25.00% for the season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Russell as of the start of the Procore Championship.
