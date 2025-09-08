Michael Thorbjornsen betting profile: Procore Championship
Michael Thorbjornsen of the United States plays his shot from the sixth tee during the third round of the Wyndham Championship 2025 at Sedgefield Country Club on August 02, 2025 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)
Michael Thorbjornsen returns to the Procore Championship, set to tee off at Silverado Resort (North Course) from Sept. 11-14, 2025. Thorbjornsen looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 50th.
Latest odds for Thorbjornsen at the Procore Championship.
Thorbjornsen's recent history at the Procore Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T50
|71-66-70-78
|-3
At the Procore Championship
- In Thorbjornsen's most recent appearance at the Procore Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 50th after posting a score of 3-under.
- Patton Kizzire won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.
Thorbjornsen's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T38
|69-64-74-68
|-5
|15.500
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|76-69
|+3
|--
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T14
|3434.5-3535.0-3535.0-3434.5
|-3
|28.303
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T21
|70-65-73-63
|-13
|38.250
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T4
|65-67-68-67
|-21
|122.500
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T41
|68-70-74-74
|+2
|19.125
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T54
|69-69-72-70
|E
|9.750
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T33
|64-73-66-69
|-12
|20.583
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T4
|64-70-61-68
|-25
|72.750
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T2
|69-63-70-73
|-13
|95.000
Thorbjornsen's recent performances
- Thorbjornsen has finished in the top five three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for second with a score of 13-under.
- Thorbjornsen has an average of 0.492 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.574 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Thorbjornsen has averaged 1.141 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Thorbjornsen's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|15
|0.456
|0.492
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|95
|0.014
|0.080
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|147
|-0.249
|-0.005
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|97
|-0.044
|0.574
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|82
|0.178
|1.141
Thorbjornsen's advanced stats and rankings
- Thorbjornsen has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.456 (15th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 318.3 yards ranks fifth on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Thorbjornsen is sporting a 0.014 mark that ranks 95th on TOUR. He ranks seventh with a 70.90% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Thorbjornsen is delivering a -0.044 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 97th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 141st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.47, and he ranks seventh by breaking par 24.76% of the time.
- Thorbjornsen has accumulated 454 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking him 88th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Thorbjornsen as of the start of the Procore Championship.
