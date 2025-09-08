PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
6H AGO

Michael Thorbjornsen betting profile: Procore Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Michael Thorbjornsen of the United States plays his shot from the sixth tee during the third round of the Wyndham Championship 2025 at Sedgefield Country Club on August 02, 2025 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)

Michael Thorbjornsen of the United States plays his shot from the sixth tee during the third round of the Wyndham Championship 2025 at Sedgefield Country Club on August 02, 2025 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)

    Michael Thorbjornsen returns to the Procore Championship, set to tee off at Silverado Resort (North Course) from Sept. 11-14, 2025. Thorbjornsen looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 50th.

    Latest odds for Thorbjornsen at the Procore Championship.

    Thorbjornsen's recent history at the Procore Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T5071-66-70-78-3

    At the Procore Championship

    • In Thorbjornsen's most recent appearance at the Procore Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 50th after posting a score of 3-under.
    • Patton Kizzire won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.

    Thorbjornsen's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT3869-64-74-68-515.500
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC76-69+3--
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipT143434.5-3535.0-3535.0-3434.5-328.303
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT2170-65-73-63-1338.250
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT465-67-68-67-21122.500
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT4168-70-74-74+219.125
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT5469-69-72-70E9.750
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT3364-73-66-69-1220.583
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT464-70-61-68-2572.750
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT269-63-70-73-1395.000

    Thorbjornsen's recent performances

    • Thorbjornsen has finished in the top five three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for second with a score of 13-under.
    • Thorbjornsen has an average of 0.492 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.574 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Thorbjornsen has averaged 1.141 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Thorbjornsen's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee150.4560.492
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green950.0140.080
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green147-0.249-0.005
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting97-0.0440.574
    Average Strokes Gained: Total820.1781.141

    Thorbjornsen's advanced stats and rankings

    • Thorbjornsen has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.456 (15th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 318.3 yards ranks fifth on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Thorbjornsen is sporting a 0.014 mark that ranks 95th on TOUR. He ranks seventh with a 70.90% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Thorbjornsen is delivering a -0.044 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 97th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 141st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.47, and he ranks seventh by breaking par 24.76% of the time.
    • Thorbjornsen has accumulated 454 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking him 88th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Thorbjornsen as of the start of the Procore Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

