6H AGO

Max McGreevy betting profile: Procore Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Max McGreevy of the United States plays his shot from the sixth tee during the third round of the Wyndham Championship 2025 at Sedgefield Country Club on August 02, 2025 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)

    Max McGreevy returns to the Procore Championship, set to tee off at Silverado Resort (North Course) in Napa, California from Sept. 11-14, 2025.

    Latest odds for McGreevy at the Procore Championship.

    McGreevy's recent history at the Procore Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023MC75-71+2
    2022MC72-73+1

    At the Procore Championship

    • In McGreevy's most recent appearance at the Procore Championship, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
    • Patton Kizzire won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.

    McGreevy's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT3466-66-70-72-620.500
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC70-70-2--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenMC70-71+1--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC73-72+3--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC67-73-4--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT2770-67-68-65-1026.556
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT6669-68-74-72+33.500
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC73-74+5--
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT4572-68-73-67-45.911
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT1566-71-66-66-1546.000

    McGreevy's recent performances

    • McGreevy had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he tied for 15th with a score of 15-under.
    • McGreevy has an average of 0.354 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.369 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • McGreevy has averaged -0.591 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    McGreevy's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee280.3270.354
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green680.128-0.589
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green127-0.1320.012
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting122-0.151-0.369
    Average Strokes Gained: Total830.172-0.591

    McGreevy's advanced stats and rankings

    • McGreevy posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.327 (28th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.4 yards ranked 116th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, McGreevy sported a 0.128 mark that ranked 68th on TOUR. He ranked 73rd with a 66.75% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, McGreevy delivered a -0.151 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 122nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 113th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.17, and he ranked 87th by breaking par 21.72% of the time.
    • McGreevy has accumulated 412 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 97th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for McGreevy as of the start of the Procore Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

