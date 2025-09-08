PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
8H AGO

Max Homa betting profile: Procore Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Max Homa of the United States plays his shot from the sixth tee during the first round of the Wyndham Championship 2025 at Sedgefield Country Club on July 31, 2025 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)

    Max Homa returns to the Procore Championship, set to tee off at Silverado Resort (North Course) in Napa, California from Sept. 11-14, 2025. Homa looks to bounce back after missing the cut in last year's tournament.

    Latest odds for Homa at the Procore Championship.

    Homa's recent history at the Procore Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC71-72-1
    2023165-67-72-68-16
    2022167-72-65-65-19
    2020T6270-70-76-72E

    At the Procore Championship

    • In Homa's most recent appearance at the Procore Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
    • Homa's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished first at 19-under.
    • Patton Kizzire won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.

    Homa's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC66-75+1--
    July 27, 20253M OpenT3966-68-69-69-1215.000
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT563-68-68-69-1690.000
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC71-70-3--
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT5468-71-71-72+210.500
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC69-69-2--
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT5168-79-75-77+1111.750
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT6073-64-76-77+68.036
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT3066-68-70-71-530.250
    April 20, 2025RBC Heritage7070-72-69-75+25.750

    Homa's recent performances

    • Homa has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 16-under.
    • Homa has an average of 0.515 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.366 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Homa has averaged 0.582 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Homa's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee1000.0130.515
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green155-0.4980.895
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green139-0.192-0.462
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting105-0.079-0.366
    Average Strokes Gained: Total152-0.7560.582

    Homa's advanced stats and rankings

    • Homa has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.013 (100th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.5 yards ranks 98th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Homa is sporting a -0.498 mark that ranks 155th on TOUR. He ranks 114th with a 65.11% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Homa is delivering a -0.079 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 105th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 72nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.81, and he ranks 109th by breaking par 21.05% of the time.
    • Homa has accumulated 351 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 111th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Homa as of the start of the Procore Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Sponsored by CDW