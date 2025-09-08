Max Homa betting profile: Procore Championship
Max Homa of the United States plays his shot from the sixth tee during the first round of the Wyndham Championship 2025 at Sedgefield Country Club on July 31, 2025 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)
Max Homa returns to the Procore Championship, set to tee off at Silverado Resort (North Course) in Napa, California from Sept. 11-14, 2025. Homa looks to bounce back after missing the cut in last year's tournament.
Latest odds for Homa at the Procore Championship.
Homa's recent history at the Procore Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|2023
|1
|65-67-72-68
|-16
|2022
|1
|67-72-65-65
|-19
|2020
|T62
|70-70-76-72
|E
At the Procore Championship
- In Homa's most recent appearance at the Procore Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
- Homa's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished first at 19-under.
- Patton Kizzire won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.
Homa's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|66-75
|+1
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T39
|66-68-69-69
|-12
|15.000
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T5
|63-68-68-69
|-16
|90.000
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-3
|--
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T54
|68-71-71-72
|+2
|10.500
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|69-69
|-2
|--
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T51
|68-79-75-77
|+11
|11.750
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T60
|73-64-76-77
|+6
|8.036
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T30
|66-68-70-71
|-5
|30.250
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|70
|70-72-69-75
|+2
|5.750
Homa's recent performances
- Homa has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 16-under.
- Homa has an average of 0.515 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.366 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Homa has averaged 0.582 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Homa's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|100
|0.013
|0.515
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|155
|-0.498
|0.895
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|139
|-0.192
|-0.462
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|105
|-0.079
|-0.366
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|152
|-0.756
|0.582
Homa's advanced stats and rankings
- Homa has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.013 (100th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.5 yards ranks 98th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Homa is sporting a -0.498 mark that ranks 155th on TOUR. He ranks 114th with a 65.11% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Homa is delivering a -0.079 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 105th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 72nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.81, and he ranks 109th by breaking par 21.05% of the time.
- Homa has accumulated 351 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 111th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Homa as of the start of the Procore Championship.
