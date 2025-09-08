PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
8H AGO

Max Greyserman betting profile: Procore Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Max Greyserman hits a tee shot on the seventh hole during the first round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship 2025 at TPC Southwind on August 07, 2025 in Memphis, Tennessee. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)



    Max Greyserman will tee off at Silverado Resort (North Course) in Napa, California from Sept. 11-14 for the 2025 Procore Championship. This marks his first appearance at the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Greyserman at the Procore Championship.

    At the Procore Championship

    • This is Greyserman's first time competing in the Procore Championship in the past five years.
    • Patton Kizzire won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.

    Greyserman's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT3270-69-69-68-4--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-69-2--
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC69-70-3--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC78-67+3--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenMC70-70E--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicPT263-70-66-67-22245.000
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT3666-72-66-74-221.625
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT2376-67-71-74+842.000
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT2578-70-75-69+437.083
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT2270-67-71-68-436.500

    Greyserman's recent performances

    • Greyserman has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Rocket Classic, where he finished second with a score of 22-under.
    • Greyserman has an average of -0.037 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.006 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Greyserman has averaged -0.071 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Greyserman's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee105-0.010-0.037
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green105-0.053-0.378
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green400.1640.338
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting280.3000.006
    Average Strokes Gained: Total570.401-0.071

    Greyserman's advanced stats and rankings

    • Greyserman has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.010 (105th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 309.0 yards ranks 39th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Greyserman sports a -0.053 mark that ranks 105th on TOUR. He ranks 121st with a 64.93% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Greyserman has delivered a 0.300 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 28th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 39th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.59, and he ranks 33rd by breaking par 23.16% of the time.
    • Greyserman has accumulated 768 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 57th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Greyserman as of the start of the Procore Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

