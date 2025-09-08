Max Greyserman betting profile: Procore Championship

Greyserman has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Rocket Classic, where he finished second with a score of 22-under.

Greyserman has an average of -0.037 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.006 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.