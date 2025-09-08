Max Greyserman betting profile: Procore Championship
Max Greyserman hits a tee shot on the seventh hole during the first round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship 2025 at TPC Southwind on August 07, 2025 in Memphis, Tennessee. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
Max Greyserman will tee off at Silverado Resort (North Course) in Napa, California from Sept. 11-14 for the 2025 Procore Championship. This marks his first appearance at the tournament in the past five years.
Latest odds for Greyserman at the Procore Championship.
At the Procore Championship
- This is Greyserman's first time competing in the Procore Championship in the past five years.
- Patton Kizzire won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.
Greyserman's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T32
|70-69-69-68
|-4
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-69
|-2
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|78-67
|+3
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|PT2
|63-70-66-67
|-22
|245.000
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T36
|66-72-66-74
|-2
|21.625
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T23
|76-67-71-74
|+8
|42.000
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T25
|78-70-75-69
|+4
|37.083
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T22
|70-67-71-68
|-4
|36.500
Greyserman's recent performances
- Greyserman has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Rocket Classic, where he finished second with a score of 22-under.
- Greyserman has an average of -0.037 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.006 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Greyserman has averaged -0.071 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Greyserman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|105
|-0.010
|-0.037
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|105
|-0.053
|-0.378
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|40
|0.164
|0.338
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|28
|0.300
|0.006
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|57
|0.401
|-0.071
Greyserman's advanced stats and rankings
- Greyserman has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.010 (105th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 309.0 yards ranks 39th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Greyserman sports a -0.053 mark that ranks 105th on TOUR. He ranks 121st with a 64.93% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Greyserman has delivered a 0.300 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 28th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 39th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.59, and he ranks 33rd by breaking par 23.16% of the time.
- Greyserman has accumulated 768 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 57th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Greyserman as of the start of the Procore Championship.
