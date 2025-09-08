Maverick McNealy betting profile: Procore Championship
Maverick McNealy of the United States plays a shot on the eighth hole during the second round of the TOUR Championship 2025 at East Lake Golf Club on August 22, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
Maverick McNealy returns to the Procore Championship, set to tee off at Silverado Resort (North Course) in Napa, California from Sept. 11-14, 2025. McNealy looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.
Latest odds for McNealy at the Procore Championship.
McNealy's recent history at the Procore Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|75-73
|+4
|2023
|MC
|75-69
|E
|2022
|2
|68-64-70-68
|-18
|2021
|MC
|69-71
|-4
|2020
|T52
|70-71-72-72
|-3
At the Procore Championship
- In McNealy's most recent appearance at the Procore Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-over.
- McNealy's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished second at 18-under.
- Patton Kizzire won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.
McNealy's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 24, 2025
|TOUR Championship
|T23
|71-64-69-70
|-6
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|3
|70-64-69-66
|-11
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T28
|66-66-74-69
|-5
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T23
|69-74-69-66
|-6
|47.000
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T22
|67-71-71-66
|-5
|31.875
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T17
|70-70-66-68
|-6
|54.750
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|37
|76-69-72-73
|+10
|25.000
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T5
|75-72-69-70
|-2
|287.500
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|--
McNealy's recent performances
- McNealy has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the BMW Championship, where he finished third with a score of 11-under.
- McNealy has an average of -0.086 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.523 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- McNealy has averaged 0.416 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
McNealy's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|52
|0.212
|-0.086
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|48
|0.264
|0.082
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|122
|-0.113
|-0.103
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|21
|0.369
|0.523
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|24
|0.733
|0.416
McNealy's advanced stats and rankings
- McNealy posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.212 (52nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.4 yards ranked 60th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, McNealy sported a 0.264 mark that ranked 48th on TOUR. He ranked 58th with a 67.42% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, McNealy delivered a 0.369 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 21st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 109th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.14, and he ranked 57th by breaking par 22.41% of the time.
- McNealy ranked 11th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 1,672 points.
All stats in this article are accurate for McNealy as of the start of the Procore Championship.
