6H AGO

Maverick McNealy betting profile: Procore Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Maverick McNealy of the United States plays a shot on the eighth hole during the second round of the TOUR Championship 2025 at East Lake Golf Club on August 22, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

    Maverick McNealy returns to the Procore Championship, set to tee off at Silverado Resort (North Course) in Napa, California from Sept. 11-14, 2025. McNealy looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.

    Latest odds for McNealy at the Procore Championship.

    McNealy's recent history at the Procore Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC75-73+4
    2023MC75-69E
    2022268-64-70-68-18
    2021MC69-71-4
    2020T5270-71-72-72-3

    At the Procore Championship

    • In McNealy's most recent appearance at the Procore Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-over.
    • McNealy's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished second at 18-under.
    • Patton Kizzire won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.

    McNealy's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Aug. 24, 2025TOUR ChampionshipT2371-64-69-70-6--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW Championship370-64-69-66-11--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT2866-66-74-69-5--
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC71-71E--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT2369-74-69-66-647.000
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT2267-71-71-66-531.875
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT1770-70-66-68-654.750
    June 15, 2025U.S. Open3776-69-72-73+1025.000
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT575-72-69-70-2287.500
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-72+4--

    McNealy's recent performances

    • McNealy has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the BMW Championship, where he finished third with a score of 11-under.
    • McNealy has an average of -0.086 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.523 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • McNealy has averaged 0.416 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    McNealy's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee520.212-0.086
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green480.2640.082
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green122-0.113-0.103
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting210.3690.523
    Average Strokes Gained: Total240.7330.416

    McNealy's advanced stats and rankings

    • McNealy posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.212 (52nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.4 yards ranked 60th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, McNealy sported a 0.264 mark that ranked 48th on TOUR. He ranked 58th with a 67.42% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, McNealy delivered a 0.369 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 21st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 109th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.14, and he ranked 57th by breaking par 22.41% of the time.
    • McNealy ranked 11th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 1,672 points.

    All stats in this article are accurate for McNealy as of the start of the Procore Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

