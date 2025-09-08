Matthew Riedel betting profile: Procore Championship

Riedel posts a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.088 (116th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.0 yards ranks 65th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Riedel sports a -0.153 mark that ranks 119th on TOUR. He ranks 55th with a 67.56% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Riedel delivers a 0.123 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 67th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 156th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.80, and he ranks 130th by breaking par 20.56% of the time.