Matthew Riedel betting profile: Procore Championship

Matthew Riedel tees off at Silverado Resort (North Course) in Napa, California, for the Procore Championship from Sept. 11-14, 2025. This marks his first appearance at the tournament in the past five years.
Latest odds for Riedel at the Procore Championship.
At the Procore Championship
- This is Riedel's 1st time competing in the Procore Championship in the past five years.
- Patton Kizzire won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.
Matthew Riedel's recent performances
- Riedel has an average of 0.397 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.013 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Riedel has an average of -0.462 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.347 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Riedel has averaged -0.425 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Matthew Riedel's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|116
|-0.088
|0.397
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|119
|-0.153
|-0.013
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|163
|-0.582
|-0.462
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|67
|0.123
|-0.347
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|150
|-0.700
|-0.425
Matthew Riedel's advanced stats and rankings
- Riedel posts a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.088 (116th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.0 yards ranks 65th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Riedel sports a -0.153 mark that ranks 119th on TOUR. He ranks 55th with a 67.56% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Riedel delivers a 0.123 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 67th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 156th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.80, and he ranks 130th by breaking par 20.56% of the time.
- Riedel has accumulated 87 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking him 177th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Riedel as of the start of the Procore Championship.
