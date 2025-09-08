Matt NeSmith betting profile: Procore Championship
Matthew NeSmith of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the third round of the Barracuda Championship 2025 at Tahoe Mountain Club on July 19, 2025 in Truckee, California. (Eakin Howard/Getty Images)
Matt NeSmith returns to the Procore Championship, set to tee off at Silverado Resort (North Course) in Napa, California from Sept. 11-14, 2025. NeSmith looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.
Latest odds for NeSmith at the Procore Championship.
NeSmith's recent history at the Procore Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|76-77
|+9
|2023
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|2022
|T51
|73-68-74-69
|-4
|2021
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|2020
|MC
|66-77
|-1
At the Procore Championship
- In NeSmith's most recent appearance at the Procore Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 9-over.
- NeSmith's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 51st at 4-under.
- Patton Kizzire won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.
NeSmith's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T24
|3434.0,3684.5,3486.5,3434.0
|-2
|21.622
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|74-68
|E
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-72
|-8
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T12
|65-69-71-73
|-10
|31.417
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|75-75
|+6
|--
|Nov. 24, 2024
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|68-77
|+3
|--
|Nov. 17, 2024
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|77-71
|+6
|--
NeSmith's recent performances
- NeSmith has finished in the top 20 once over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 10-under.
- NeSmith has an average of 0.444 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.591 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- NeSmith has averaged -0.343 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
NeSmith's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.344
|0.444
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.234
|-0.117
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.067
|-0.080
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.438
|-0.591
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.260
|-0.343
NeSmith's advanced stats and rankings
- NeSmith has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.344 this season, while his average Driving Distance is 309.4 yards.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, NeSmith is sporting a -0.234 mark. He has a 66.36% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, NeSmith has delivered a -0.438 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 29.56, and he is breaking par 20.06% of the time.
- NeSmith has accumulated 56 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 191st on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for NeSmith as of the start of the Procore Championship.
