PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Matt NeSmith betting profile: Procore Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Matthew NeSmith of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the third round of the Barracuda Championship 2025 at Tahoe Mountain Club on July 19, 2025 in Truckee, California. (Eakin Howard/Getty Images)

Matthew NeSmith of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the third round of the Barracuda Championship 2025 at Tahoe Mountain Club on July 19, 2025 in Truckee, California. (Eakin Howard/Getty Images)

    Matt NeSmith returns to the Procore Championship, set to tee off at Silverado Resort (North Course) in Napa, California from Sept. 11-14, 2025. NeSmith looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.

    Latest odds for NeSmith at the Procore Championship.

    NeSmith's recent history at the Procore Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC76-77+9
    2023MC74-72+2
    2022T5173-68-74-69-4
    2021MC72-71-1
    2020MC66-77-1

    At the Procore Championship

    • In NeSmith's most recent appearance at the Procore Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 9-over.
    • NeSmith's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 51st at 4-under.
    • Patton Kizzire won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.

    NeSmith's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipT243434.0,3684.5,3486.5,3434.0-221.622
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC74-68E--
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC72-69-1--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC72-73+3--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC64-72-8--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT1265-69-71-73-1031.417
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenMC72-71-1--
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenMC75-75+6--
    Nov. 24, 2024The RSM ClassicMC68-77+3--
    Nov. 17, 2024Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC77-71+6--

    NeSmith's recent performances

    • NeSmith has finished in the top 20 once over his last 10 appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 10-under.
    • NeSmith has an average of 0.444 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.591 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • NeSmith has averaged -0.343 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    NeSmith's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.3440.444
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.234-0.117
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.067-0.080
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.438-0.591
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.260-0.343

    NeSmith's advanced stats and rankings

    • NeSmith has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.344 this season, while his average Driving Distance is 309.4 yards.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, NeSmith is sporting a -0.234 mark. He has a 66.36% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, NeSmith has delivered a -0.438 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 29.56, and he is breaking par 20.06% of the time.
    • NeSmith has accumulated 56 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 191st on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for NeSmith as of the start of the Procore Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Sep 8, 2025

    2025 Procore Championship preview: Betting odds and stats

    Golfbet News
    Image for article.
    Sep 8, 2025

    Odds Outlook: Scheffler favored at Procore as U.S. Ryder Cup members headline field

    Golfbet News
    Image for article.
    Sep 8, 2025

    Davis Riley betting profile: Procore Championship

    Betting Profile
    Official

    TOUR Championship

    1

    Tommy Fleetwood
    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -2

    -18

    1

    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -2

    T2

    Russell Henley
    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -1

    -15

    T2

    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -1

    T2

    Patrick Cantlay
    USA
    P. Cantlay
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    +1

    -15

    T2

    USA
    P. Cantlay
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    +1

    T4

    Corey Conners
    CAN
    C. Conners
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -8

    -14

    T4

    CAN
    C. Conners
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -8

    T4

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -2

    -14

    T4

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -2

    T4

    Cameron Young
    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -4

    -14

    T4

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -4
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW