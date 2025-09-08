Matt McCarty betting profile: Procore Championship
Matt McCarty of the United States lines up a putt on the 11th green during the second round of the Wyndham Championship 2025 at Sedgefield Country Club on August 01, 2025 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)
Matt McCarty will tee off at Silverado Resort (North Course) in Napa, California for the Procore Championship from Sept. 11-14, 2025. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
Latest odds for McCarty at the Procore Championship.
At the Procore Championship
- This is McCarty's first time competing in the Procore Championship in the past five years.
- Patton Kizzire won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.
McCarty's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T8
|66-65-72-64
|-13
|80.000
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T68
|67-70-71-69
|-7
|3.125
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+3
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T22
|69-65-71-70
|-5
|31.875
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-68
|-3
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T19
|67-67-69-68
|-17
|43.000
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|82-78
|+20
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T4
|66-67-64-67
|-16
|122.500
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|70-71
|+1
|--
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
McCarty's recent performances
- McCarty has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 16-under.
- McCarty has an average of 0.191 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.112 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- McCarty has averaged 0.855 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
McCarty's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|87
|0.061
|0.191
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|113
|-0.086
|0.336
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|67
|0.064
|0.215
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|23
|0.357
|0.112
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|58
|0.396
|0.855
McCarty's advanced stats and rankings
- McCarty has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.061 (87th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 296.8 yards ranks 140th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, McCarty sports a -0.086 mark that ranks 113th on TOUR. He ranks 81st with a 66.44% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, McCarty has delivered a 0.357 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 23rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 19th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.42, and he ranks 43rd in Par Breakers at 22.75%.
- McCarty currently ranks 82nd in FedExCup Regular Season points with 535 points.
All stats in this article are accurate for McCarty as of the start of the Procore Championship.
