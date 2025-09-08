PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
7H AGO

Matt McCarty betting profile: Procore Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Matt McCarty of the United States lines up a putt on the 11th green during the second round of the Wyndham Championship 2025 at Sedgefield Country Club on August 01, 2025 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)

Matt McCarty of the United States lines up a putt on the 11th green during the second round of the Wyndham Championship 2025 at Sedgefield Country Club on August 01, 2025 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)

    Matt McCarty will tee off at Silverado Resort (North Course) in Napa, California for the Procore Championship from Sept. 11-14, 2025. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for McCarty at the Procore Championship.

    At the Procore Championship

    • This is McCarty's first time competing in the Procore Championship in the past five years.
    • Patton Kizzire won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.

    McCarty's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT866-65-72-64-1380.000
    July 27, 20253M OpenT6867-70-71-69-73.125
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC71-74+3--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT2269-65-71-70-531.875
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC71-68-3--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT1967-67-69-68-1743.000
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC82-78+20--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT466-67-64-67-16122.500
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC70-71+1--
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC72-74+4--

    McCarty's recent performances

    • McCarty has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 16-under.
    • McCarty has an average of 0.191 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.112 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • McCarty has averaged 0.855 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    McCarty's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee870.0610.191
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green113-0.0860.336
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green670.0640.215
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting230.3570.112
    Average Strokes Gained: Total580.3960.855

    McCarty's advanced stats and rankings

    • McCarty has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.061 (87th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 296.8 yards ranks 140th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, McCarty sports a -0.086 mark that ranks 113th on TOUR. He ranks 81st with a 66.44% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, McCarty has delivered a 0.357 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 23rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 19th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.42, and he ranks 43rd in Par Breakers at 22.75%.
    • McCarty currently ranks 82nd in FedExCup Regular Season points with 535 points.

    All stats in this article are accurate for McCarty as of the start of the Procore Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Sep 8, 2025

    Russell Henley betting profile: Procore Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Sep 8, 2025

    Max Homa betting profile: Procore Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Sep 8, 2025

    Chez Reavie betting profile: Procore Championship

    Betting Profile
    Official

    TOUR Championship

    1

    Tommy Fleetwood
    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -2

    -18

    1

    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -2

    T2

    Russell Henley
    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -1

    -15

    T2

    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -1

    T2

    Patrick Cantlay
    USA
    P. Cantlay
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    +1

    -15

    T2

    USA
    P. Cantlay
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    +1

    T4

    Corey Conners
    CAN
    C. Conners
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -8

    -14

    T4

    CAN
    C. Conners
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -8

    T4

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -2

    -14

    T4

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -2

    T4

    Cameron Young
    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -4

    -14

    T4

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -4
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW