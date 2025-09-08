PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Matt Kuchar betting profile: Procore Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Matt Kuchar of the United States plays a shot on the sixth hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic 2025 at TPC Deere Run on July 06, 2025 in Silvis, Illinois. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Matt Kuchar of the United States plays a shot on the sixth hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic 2025 at TPC Deere Run on July 06, 2025 in Silvis, Illinois. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

    Matt Kuchar returns to the Procore Championship, set to tee off at Silverado Resort (North Course) in Napa, California from Sept. 11-14, 2025. Kuchar looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 13th.

    Latest odds for Kuchar at the Procore Championship.

    Kuchar's recent history at the Procore Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T1370-64-72-73-9
    2023T1268-68-70-73-9
    2022T3670-66-72-73-7

    At the Procore Championship

    • In Kuchar's most recent appearance at the Procore Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 13th after posting a score of 9-under.
    • Patton Kizzire won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.

    Kuchar's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT4466-71-68-71-49.045
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT565-70-67-66-1690.000
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC69-71-4--
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT2574-75-71-72+437.083
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT5371-66-73-71+16.050
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT5669-68-70-71-65.500
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT3267-70-71-69-726.000
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT1870-72-73-71-242.063
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC79-70+7--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT4271-71-73-73E17.625

    Kuchar's recent performances

    • Kuchar has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 16-under.
    • Kuchar has an average of -0.391 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.003 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Kuchar has averaged 0.615 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Kuchar's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.284-0.391
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-0.1380.656
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.2920.353
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.241-0.003
    Average Strokes Gained: Total-0.3870.615

    Kuchar's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kuchar has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.284 this season, while his average Driving Distance is 285.5 yards.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kuchar is sporting a 0.138 mark. He has a 64.70% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Kuchar has delivered a 0.241 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 28.10, and he is breaking par 21.18% of the time.
    • Kuchar ranks 127th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 285 points.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kuchar as of the start of the Procore Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

