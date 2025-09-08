Matt Kuchar betting profile: Procore Championship
Matt Kuchar of the United States plays a shot on the sixth hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic 2025 at TPC Deere Run on July 06, 2025 in Silvis, Illinois. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Matt Kuchar returns to the Procore Championship, set to tee off at Silverado Resort (North Course) in Napa, California from Sept. 11-14, 2025. Kuchar looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 13th.
Latest odds for Kuchar at the Procore Championship.
Kuchar's recent history at the Procore Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T13
|70-64-72-73
|-9
|2023
|T12
|68-68-70-73
|-9
|2022
|T36
|70-66-72-73
|-7
At the Procore Championship
- In Kuchar's most recent appearance at the Procore Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 13th after posting a score of 9-under.
- Patton Kizzire won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.
Kuchar's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T44
|66-71-68-71
|-4
|9.045
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T5
|65-70-67-66
|-16
|90.000
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|69-71
|-4
|--
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T25
|74-75-71-72
|+4
|37.083
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T53
|71-66-73-71
|+1
|6.050
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T56
|69-68-70-71
|-6
|5.500
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T32
|67-70-71-69
|-7
|26.000
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T18
|70-72-73-71
|-2
|42.063
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|79-70
|+7
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T42
|71-71-73-73
|E
|17.625
Kuchar's recent performances
- Kuchar has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 16-under.
- Kuchar has an average of -0.391 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.003 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Kuchar has averaged 0.615 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kuchar's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.284
|-0.391
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|0.138
|0.656
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.292
|0.353
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.241
|-0.003
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|0.387
|0.615
Kuchar's advanced stats and rankings
- Kuchar has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.284 this season, while his average Driving Distance is 285.5 yards.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kuchar is sporting a 0.138 mark. He has a 64.70% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kuchar has delivered a 0.241 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 28.10, and he is breaking par 21.18% of the time.
- Kuchar ranks 127th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 285 points.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kuchar as of the start of the Procore Championship.
