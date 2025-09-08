Mason Andersen betting profile: Procore Championship
1 Min Read
Mason Andersen of the United States plays his shot from the 11th tee during the first round of the Barracuda Championship 2025 at Tahoe Mountain Club on July 17, 2025 in Truckee, California. (Eakin Howard/Getty Images)
Mason Andersen will tee off at Silverado Resort (North Course) in Napa, California from Sept. 11-14 for the 2025 Procore Championship. This marks Andersen's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
Latest odds for Andersen at the Procore Championship.
At the Procore Championship
- This is Andersen's first time competing in the Procore Championship in the past five years.
- Patton Kizzire won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.
Mason Andersen's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 21, 2024
|The Open Championship
|MC
|76-80
|+14
|--
Mason Andersen's recent performances
- Andersen's best finish in his last ten appearances came at The Open Championship, where he missed the cut with a score of 14-over.
- Andersen has an average of -0.372 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.562 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Andersen has averaged -2.270 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Mason Andersen's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|155
|-0.475
|-0.372
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|161
|-0.814
|-1.204
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|74
|0.041
|-0.133
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|101
|-0.058
|-0.562
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|161
|-1.306
|-2.270
Mason Andersen's advanced stats and rankings
- Andersen's Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.475 ranks 155th on TOUR, while his average Driving Distance of 299.9 yards ranks 113th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Andersen sports a -0.814 mark that ranks 161st on TOUR. He ranks 156th with a 61.56% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Andersen has delivered a -0.058 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, which places him 101st on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 29th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.51, and he ranks 150th by breaking par 19.95% of the time.
- Andersen has accumulated 43 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 197th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Andersen as of the start of the Procore Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.