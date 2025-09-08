Mason Andersen betting profile: Procore Championship

Andersen's Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.475 ranks 155th on TOUR, while his average Driving Distance of 299.9 yards ranks 113th.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Andersen sports a -0.814 mark that ranks 161st on TOUR. He ranks 156th with a 61.56% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Andersen has delivered a -0.058 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, which places him 101st on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 29th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.51, and he ranks 150th by breaking par 19.95% of the time.