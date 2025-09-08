Mark Hubbard betting profile: Procore Championship

Hubbard has finished in the top five twice and in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Wyndham Championship, where he finished tied for third with a score of 15-under.

Hubbard has an average of -0.126 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.458 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.