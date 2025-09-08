PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
9H AGO

Mark Hubbard betting profile: Procore Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Mark Hubbard of the United States follows his shot on the 15th hole during the final round of the Wyndham Championship 2025 at Sedgefield Country Club on August 03, 2025 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)

    Mark Hubbard returns to the Procore Championship, set to tee off at Silverado Resort (North Course) from Sept. 11-14, 2025. Hubbard looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.

    Latest odds for Hubbard at the Procore Championship.

    Hubbard's recent history at the Procore Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC67-77E
    2023T2170-70-67-73-8
    2022T1670-68-71-68-11
    2021MC68-73-3
    2020T1371-71-67-69-10

    At the Procore Championship

    • In Hubbard's most recent appearance at the Procore Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting an even-par score.
    • Hubbard's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 16th at 11-under.
    • Patton Kizzire won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.

    Hubbard's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT363-66-73-63-15162.500
    July 27, 20253M OpenT6166-68-74-68-84.200
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipT673835.5-3635.0-3635.0-3835.5+92.178
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT3370-67-69-68-1019.563
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT1363-69-67-71-1854.167
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC76-73+9--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT4769-68-69-67-79.000
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT2869-67-71-70-325.813
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT768-71-67-66-1243.750
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT569-65-68-65-1784.375

    Hubbard's recent performances

    • Hubbard has finished in the top five twice and in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Wyndham Championship, where he finished tied for third with a score of 15-under.
    • Hubbard has an average of -0.126 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.458 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Hubbard has averaged 0.613 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Hubbard's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee1010.003-0.126
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green700.1240.307
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green115-0.088-0.028
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting520.1660.458
    Average Strokes Gained: Total800.2050.613

    Hubbard's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hubbard has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.003 (101st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.7 yards ranks 86th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hubbard sports a 0.124 mark that ranks 70th on TOUR. He ranks 76th with a 66.59% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Hubbard has delivered a 0.166 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 52nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 83rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.88, and he ranks 43rd by breaking par 22.75% of the time.
    • Hubbard has accumulated 558 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 77th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hubbard as of the start of the Procore Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

