Mark Hubbard betting profile: Procore Championship
Mark Hubbard of the United States follows his shot on the 15th hole during the final round of the Wyndham Championship 2025 at Sedgefield Country Club on August 03, 2025 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)
Mark Hubbard returns to the Procore Championship, set to tee off at Silverado Resort (North Course) from Sept. 11-14, 2025. Hubbard looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.
Latest odds for Hubbard at the Procore Championship.
Hubbard's recent history at the Procore Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|67-77
|E
|2023
|T21
|70-70-67-73
|-8
|2022
|T16
|70-68-71-68
|-11
|2021
|MC
|68-73
|-3
|2020
|T13
|71-71-67-69
|-10
At the Procore Championship
- In Hubbard's most recent appearance at the Procore Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting an even-par score.
- Hubbard's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 16th at 11-under.
- Patton Kizzire won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.
Hubbard's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T3
|63-66-73-63
|-15
|162.500
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T61
|66-68-74-68
|-8
|4.200
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T67
|3835.5-3635.0-3635.0-3835.5
|+9
|2.178
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T33
|70-67-69-68
|-10
|19.563
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T13
|63-69-67-71
|-18
|54.167
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|76-73
|+9
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T47
|69-68-69-67
|-7
|9.000
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T28
|69-67-71-70
|-3
|25.813
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T7
|68-71-67-66
|-12
|43.750
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T5
|69-65-68-65
|-17
|84.375
Hubbard's recent performances
- Hubbard has finished in the top five twice and in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Wyndham Championship, where he finished tied for third with a score of 15-under.
- Hubbard has an average of -0.126 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.458 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hubbard has averaged 0.613 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hubbard's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|101
|0.003
|-0.126
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|70
|0.124
|0.307
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|115
|-0.088
|-0.028
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|52
|0.166
|0.458
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|80
|0.205
|0.613
Hubbard's advanced stats and rankings
- Hubbard has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.003 (101st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.7 yards ranks 86th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hubbard sports a 0.124 mark that ranks 70th on TOUR. He ranks 76th with a 66.59% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hubbard has delivered a 0.166 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 52nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 83rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.88, and he ranks 43rd by breaking par 22.75% of the time.
- Hubbard has accumulated 558 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 77th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hubbard as of the start of the Procore Championship.
