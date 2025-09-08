Mac Meissner betting profile: Procore Championship
Mac Meissner of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the final round of the Wyndham Championship 2025 at Sedgefield Country Club on August 03, 2025 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)
Mac Meissner returns to the Procore Championship, set to tee off at Silverado Resort (North Course) from Sept. 11-14, 2025. Meissner looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.
Latest odds for Meissner at the Procore Championship.
Meissner's recent history at the Procore Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|71-74
|+1
At the Procore Championship
- In Meissner's most recent appearance at the Procore Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
- Patton Kizzire won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.
Meissner's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 27, 2024
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|T27
|69-69-67-67
|-8
|--
|Oct. 13, 2024
|Black Desert Championship
|T25
|66-69-70-66
|-13
|--
|Oct. 6, 2024
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T37
|67-71-66-71
|-13
|--
|Sept. 15, 2024
|Procore Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|Aug. 11, 2024
|Wyndham Championship
|T12
|65-70-67-67
|-11
|52.500
|July 28, 2024
|3M Open
|T59
|71-69-67-74
|-3
|4.800
|July 14, 2024
|ISCO Championship
|T16
|69-66-68-68
|-17
|29.000
|July 7, 2024
|John Deere Classic
|T20
|67-68-66-66
|-17
|43.000
|June 30, 2024
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|73-68
|-3
|--
|June 16, 2024
|U.S. Open
|MC
|72-77
|+9
|--
Meissner's recent performances
- Meissner has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Wyndham Championship, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 11-under.
- Meissner has an average of 0.387 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.507 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Meissner has averaged 1.645 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Meissner's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|141
|-0.306
|0.387
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|43
|0.285
|0.457
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|23
|0.238
|0.294
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|92
|-0.006
|0.507
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|78
|0.212
|1.645
Meissner's advanced stats and rankings
- Meissner has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.306 (141st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.5 yards ranks 91st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Meissner is sporting a 0.285 mark that ranks 43rd on TOUR. He ranks 127th with a 64.58% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Meissner has delivered a -0.006 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 92nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 50th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.67, and he ranks 122nd by breaking par 20.75% of the time.
- Meissner has accumulated 495 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 86th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Meissner as of the start of the Procore Championship.
