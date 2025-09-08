PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
7H AGO

Mac Meissner betting profile: Procore Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Mac Meissner of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the final round of the Wyndham Championship 2025 at Sedgefield Country Club on August 03, 2025 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)

    Mac Meissner returns to the Procore Championship, set to tee off at Silverado Resort (North Course) from Sept. 11-14, 2025. Meissner looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.

    Latest odds for Meissner at the Procore Championship.

    Meissner's recent history at the Procore Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC71-74+1

    At the Procore Championship

    • In Meissner's most recent appearance at the Procore Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
    • Patton Kizzire won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.

    Meissner's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Oct. 27, 2024ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIPT2769-69-67-67-8--
    Oct. 13, 2024Black Desert ChampionshipT2566-69-70-66-13--
    Oct. 6, 2024Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT3767-71-66-71-13--
    Sept. 15, 2024Procore ChampionshipMC71-74+1--
    Aug. 11, 2024Wyndham ChampionshipT1265-70-67-67-1152.500
    July 28, 20243M OpenT5971-69-67-74-34.800
    July 14, 2024ISCO ChampionshipT1669-66-68-68-1729.000
    July 7, 2024John Deere ClassicT2067-68-66-66-1743.000
    June 30, 2024Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC73-68-3--
    June 16, 2024U.S. OpenMC72-77+9--

    Meissner's recent performances

    • Meissner has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Wyndham Championship, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 11-under.
    • Meissner has an average of 0.387 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.507 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Meissner has averaged 1.645 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Meissner's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee141-0.3060.387
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green430.2850.457
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green230.2380.294
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting92-0.0060.507
    Average Strokes Gained: Total780.2121.645

    Meissner's advanced stats and rankings

    • Meissner has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.306 (141st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.5 yards ranks 91st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Meissner is sporting a 0.285 mark that ranks 43rd on TOUR. He ranks 127th with a 64.58% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Meissner has delivered a -0.006 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 92nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 50th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.67, and he ranks 122nd by breaking par 20.75% of the time.
    • Meissner has accumulated 495 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 86th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Meissner as of the start of the Procore Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

