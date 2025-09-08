Luke List betting profile: Procore Championship
Luke List of the United States plays his shot from the 11th tee during the first round of the Barracuda Championship 2025 at Tahoe Mountain Club on July 17, 2025 in Truckee, California. (Eakin Howard/Getty Images)
Luke List returns to the Procore Championship, set to tee off at Silverado Resort (North Course) in Napa, California from Sept. 11-14, 2025. List looks to improve upon his performance from his last verified appearance in this tournament in 2023.
Latest odds for List at the Procore Championship.
List's recent history at the Procore Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|MC
|74-69
|-1
|2022
|T51
|71-70-72-71
|-4
|2021
|T65
|70-69-70-74
|-5
|2020
|MC
|73-71
|E
At the Procore Championship
- In List's most recent appearance at the Procore Championship, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
- Patton Kizzire won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.
List's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|75-71
|+6
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|72-67
|-3
|--
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T8
|68-69-70-71
|-4
|40.000
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T41
|68-70-68-70
|-12
|13.000
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|69-69
|-2
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T36
|71-69-67-71
|-2
|16.500
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T67
|71-68-75-75
|+5
|2.178
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T4
|64-69-61-69
|-25
|72.750
List's recent performances
- List has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 25-under.
- List has an average of -0.135 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.296 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- List has averaged -0.074 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
List's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|19
|0.412
|-0.135
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|153
|-0.487
|0.383
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|134
|-0.163
|-0.025
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|130
|-0.187
|-0.296
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|139
|-0.424
|-0.074
List's advanced stats and rankings
- List has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.412 (19th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 312.7 yards ranks 26th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, List is sporting a -0.487 mark that ranks 153rd on TOUR. He ranks 115th with a 65.01% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, List is delivering a -0.187 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 130th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 131st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.30, and he ranks 145th by breaking par 20.08% of the time.
- List has accumulated 175 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking him 157th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for List as of the start of the Procore Championship.
