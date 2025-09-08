PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
8H AGO

Luke List betting profile: Procore Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Luke List of the United States plays his shot from the 11th tee during the first round of the Barracuda Championship 2025 at Tahoe Mountain Club on July 17, 2025 in Truckee, California. (Eakin Howard/Getty Images)

Luke List of the United States plays his shot from the 11th tee during the first round of the Barracuda Championship 2025 at Tahoe Mountain Club on July 17, 2025 in Truckee, California. (Eakin Howard/Getty Images)

    Luke List returns to the Procore Championship, set to tee off at Silverado Resort (North Course) in Napa, California from Sept. 11-14, 2025. List looks to improve upon his performance from his last verified appearance in this tournament in 2023.

    Latest odds for List at the Procore Championship.

    List's recent history at the Procore Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023MC74-69-1
    2022T5171-70-72-71-4
    2021T6570-69-70-74-5
    2020MC73-71E

    At the Procore Championship

    • In List's most recent appearance at the Procore Championship, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
    • Patton Kizzire won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.

    List's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC75-71+6--
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC72-67-3--
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipT868-69-70-71-440.000
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC69-70-3--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT4168-70-68-70-1213.000
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC69-69-2--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT3671-69-67-71-216.500
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT6771-68-75-75+52.178
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-69-3--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT464-69-61-69-2572.750

    List's recent performances

    • List has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 25-under.
    • List has an average of -0.135 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.296 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • List has averaged -0.074 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    List's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee190.412-0.135
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green153-0.4870.383
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green134-0.163-0.025
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting130-0.187-0.296
    Average Strokes Gained: Total139-0.424-0.074

    List's advanced stats and rankings

    • List has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.412 (19th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 312.7 yards ranks 26th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, List is sporting a -0.487 mark that ranks 153rd on TOUR. He ranks 115th with a 65.01% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, List is delivering a -0.187 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 130th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 131st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.30, and he ranks 145th by breaking par 20.08% of the time.
    • List has accumulated 175 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking him 157th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for List as of the start of the Procore Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Sep 8, 2025

    Russell Henley betting profile: Procore Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Sep 8, 2025

    Chez Reavie betting profile: Procore Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Sep 8, 2025

    Seamus Power betting profile: Procore Championship

    Betting Profile
    Official

    TOUR Championship

    1

    Tommy Fleetwood
    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -2

    -18

    1

    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -2

    T2

    Russell Henley
    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -1

    -15

    T2

    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -1

    T2

    Patrick Cantlay
    USA
    P. Cantlay
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    +1

    -15

    T2

    USA
    P. Cantlay
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    +1

    T4

    Corey Conners
    CAN
    C. Conners
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -8

    -14

    T4

    CAN
    C. Conners
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -8

    T4

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -2

    -14

    T4

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -2

    T4

    Cameron Young
    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -4

    -14

    T4

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -4
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW