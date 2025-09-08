PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
9H AGO

Luke Clanton betting profile: Procore Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Luke Clanton of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of the 3M Open 2025 at TPC Twin Cities on July 26, 2025 in Blaine, Minnesota. (David Berding/Getty Images)

    Luke Clanton returns to the Procore Championship, set to tee off at Silverado Resort (North Course) from Sept. 11-14, 2025. Clanton looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 50th.

    Clanton's recent history at the Procore Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T5070-68-72-75-3

    At the Procore Championship

    • In Clanton's most recent appearance at the Procore Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 50th after posting a score of 3-under.
    • Patton Kizzire won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.

    Clanton's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT6771-65-70-74E3.300
    July 27, 20253M OpenT6166-66-70-74-84.200
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT6572-66-74-70+23.500
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC70-69-3--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT6066-67-77-69-94.400
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT3467-72-68-70-325.750
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC70-69-1--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT4274-69-70-71E--
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT1867-66-70-69-12--
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenMC74-67-1--

    Clanton's recent performances

    • Clanton has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he finished tied for 18th with a score of 12-under.
    • Clanton has an average of 0.474 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.902 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Clanton has averaged -0.311 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Clanton's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.3530.474
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-0.2830.269
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.146-0.152
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.367-0.902
    Average Strokes Gained: Total-0.124-0.311

    Clanton's advanced stats and rankings

    • Clanton has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.353 this season, while his average Driving Distance this season is 312.9 yards.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Clanton has sported a 0.283 mark. He has maintained a 70.28% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Clanton has delivered a -0.367 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has averaged 29.93 Putts Per Round, and he has broken par 21.81% of the time.
    • Clanton ranks 199th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 41 points.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Clanton as of the start of the Procore Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

