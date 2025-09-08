Luke Clanton betting profile: Procore Championship
Luke Clanton of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of the 3M Open 2025 at TPC Twin Cities on July 26, 2025 in Blaine, Minnesota. (David Berding/Getty Images)
Luke Clanton returns to the Procore Championship, set to tee off at Silverado Resort (North Course) from Sept. 11-14, 2025. Clanton looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 50th.
Clanton's recent history at the Procore Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T50
|70-68-72-75
|-3
At the Procore Championship
- In Clanton's most recent appearance at the Procore Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 50th after posting a score of 3-under.
- Patton Kizzire won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.
Clanton's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T67
|71-65-70-74
|E
|3.300
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T61
|66-66-70-74
|-8
|4.200
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T65
|72-66-74-70
|+2
|3.500
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T60
|66-67-77-69
|-9
|4.400
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T34
|67-72-68-70
|-3
|25.750
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-69
|-1
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T42
|74-69-70-71
|E
|--
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T18
|67-66-70-69
|-12
|--
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|74-67
|-1
|--
Clanton's recent performances
- Clanton has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he finished tied for 18th with a score of 12-under.
- Clanton has an average of 0.474 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.902 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Clanton has averaged -0.311 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Clanton's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.353
|0.474
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|0.283
|0.269
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.146
|-0.152
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.367
|-0.902
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|0.124
|-0.311
Clanton's advanced stats and rankings
- Clanton has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.353 this season, while his average Driving Distance this season is 312.9 yards.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Clanton has sported a 0.283 mark. He has maintained a 70.28% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Clanton has delivered a -0.367 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has averaged 29.93 Putts Per Round, and he has broken par 21.81% of the time.
- Clanton ranks 199th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 41 points.
All stats in this article are accurate for Clanton as of the start of the Procore Championship.
