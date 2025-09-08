Lanto Griffin betting profile: Procore Championship
Lanto Griffin of the United States chips onto the fifth green during the third round of the Wyndham Championship 2025 at Sedgefield Country Club on August 02, 2025 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)
Lanto Griffin returns to the Procore Championship, set to tee off at Silverado Resort (North Course) in Napa, California from Sept. 11-14, 2025. Griffin looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 61st at 1-under par.
Latest odds for Griffin at the Procore Championship.
Griffin's recent history at the Procore Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T61
|71-70-73-73
|-1
|2022
|T66
|73-68-71-75
|-1
|2020
|T17
|69-73-67-70
|-9
At the Procore Championship
- In Griffin's most recent appearance at the Procore Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 61st after posting a score of 1-under.
- Griffin's best finish at this event came in 2020, when he finished tied for 17th at 9-under.
- Patton Kizzire won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.
Griffin's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T23
|68-66-71-66
|-9
|36.375
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T61
|3685.0-3586.5-3685.5-3685.0
|+7
|2.862
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|67-71
|-4
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T51
|67-71-71-69
|-10
|6.333
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|71-78
|+9
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T27
|69-68-70-63
|-10
|26.556
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|70-75
|+5
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|67-72
|-3
|--
Griffin's recent performances
- Griffin's best finish over his last ten appearances was a tie for 23rd at the Wyndham Championship, where he finished with a score of 9-under.
- Griffin has an average of 0.031 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.135 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Griffin has averaged 0.130 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Griffin's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|89
|0.054
|0.031
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|81
|0.094
|-0.155
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|137
|-0.181
|0.120
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|108
|-0.092
|0.135
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|116
|-0.127
|0.130
Griffin's advanced stats and rankings
- Griffin has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.054 (89th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.8 yards ranks 107th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Griffin sports a 0.094 mark that ranks 81st on TOUR. He ranks 93rd with a 65.91% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Griffin has delivered a -0.092 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 108th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 123rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.25, and he ranks 124th by breaking par 20.72% of the time.
- Griffin has accumulated 234 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 142nd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Griffin as of the start of the Procore Championship.
