PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
7H AGO

Lanto Griffin betting profile: Procore Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Lanto Griffin of the United States chips onto the fifth green during the third round of the Wyndham Championship 2025 at Sedgefield Country Club on August 02, 2025 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)

Lanto Griffin of the United States chips onto the fifth green during the third round of the Wyndham Championship 2025 at Sedgefield Country Club on August 02, 2025 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)

    Lanto Griffin returns to the Procore Championship, set to tee off at Silverado Resort (North Course) in Napa, California from Sept. 11-14, 2025. Griffin looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 61st at 1-under par.

    Latest odds for Griffin at the Procore Championship.

    Griffin's recent history at the Procore Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T6171-70-73-73-1
    2022T6673-68-71-75-1
    2020T1769-73-67-70-9

    At the Procore Championship

    • In Griffin's most recent appearance at the Procore Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 61st after posting a score of 1-under.
    • Griffin's best finish at this event came in 2020, when he finished tied for 17th at 9-under.
    • Patton Kizzire won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.

    Griffin's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT2368-66-71-66-936.375
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC70-71-1--
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipT613685.0-3586.5-3685.5-3685.0+72.862
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC67-71-4--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT5167-71-71-69-106.333
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC71-78+9--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT2769-68-70-63-1026.556
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC70-75+5--
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC72-70E--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC67-72-3--

    Griffin's recent performances

    • Griffin's best finish over his last ten appearances was a tie for 23rd at the Wyndham Championship, where he finished with a score of 9-under.
    • Griffin has an average of 0.031 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.135 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Griffin has averaged 0.130 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Griffin's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee890.0540.031
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green810.094-0.155
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green137-0.1810.120
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting108-0.0920.135
    Average Strokes Gained: Total116-0.1270.130

    Griffin's advanced stats and rankings

    • Griffin has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.054 (89th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.8 yards ranks 107th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Griffin sports a 0.094 mark that ranks 81st on TOUR. He ranks 93rd with a 65.91% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Griffin has delivered a -0.092 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 108th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 123rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.25, and he ranks 124th by breaking par 20.72% of the time.
    • Griffin has accumulated 234 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 142nd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Griffin as of the start of the Procore Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Sep 8, 2025

    Tyler Watts betting profile: Procore Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Sep 8, 2025

    Russell Henley betting profile: Procore Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Sep 8, 2025

    Chez Reavie betting profile: Procore Championship

    Betting Profile
    Official

    TOUR Championship

    1

    Tommy Fleetwood
    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -2

    -18

    1

    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -2

    T2

    Russell Henley
    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -1

    -15

    T2

    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -1

    T2

    Patrick Cantlay
    USA
    P. Cantlay
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    +1

    -15

    T2

    USA
    P. Cantlay
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    +1

    T4

    Corey Conners
    CAN
    C. Conners
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -8

    -14

    T4

    CAN
    C. Conners
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -8

    T4

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -2

    -14

    T4

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -2

    T4

    Cameron Young
    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -4

    -14

    T4

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -4
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW