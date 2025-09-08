Kris Ventura betting profile: Procore Championship
Kris Ventura of Norway plays his shot from the tenth tee during the first round of the 3M Open 2025 at TPC Twin Cities on July 24, 2025 in Blaine, Minnesota. (David Berding/Getty Images)
Kris Ventura returns to the Procore Championship, set to tee off at Silverado Resort (North Course) from Sept. 11-14, 2025. Ventura looks to improve upon his performance from 2022's tournament where he missed the cut.
Latest odds for Ventura at the Procore Championship.
Ventura's recent history at the Procore Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2022
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|2021
|T7
|69-66-66-70
|-17
|2020
|T62
|72-70-71-75
|E
At the Procore Championship
- In Ventura's most recent appearance at the Procore Championship, in 2022, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
- Ventura's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for seventh at 17-under.
- Patton Kizzire won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.
Ventura's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-69
|-2
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|66-72
|-4
|--
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T45
|3985.0-3234.5-3482.0-3985.0
|+2
|6.378
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T27
|65-70-69-68
|-12
|30.250
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T34
|65-72-70-68
|-13
|19.000
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|68-70
|-2
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T16
|68-70-67-70
|-5
|48.000
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|76-71
|+5
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|31
|61-71-69-70
|-17
|4.700
Ventura's recent performances
- Ventura has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished tied for 16th with a score of 5-under.
- Ventura has an average of -0.256 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.578 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Ventura has averaged 0.626 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Ventura's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|84
|0.077
|-0.256
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|107
|-0.060
|-0.043
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|128
|-0.138
|0.347
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|39
|0.228
|0.578
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|89
|0.107
|0.626
Ventura's advanced stats and rankings
- Ventura has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.077 (84th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.5 yards ranks 19th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Ventura sports a -0.060 mark that ranks 107th on TOUR. He ranks 44th with a 68.19% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Ventura has delivered a 0.228 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 39th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 106th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.11, and he ranks 61st by breaking par 22.31% of the time.
- Ventura currently ranks 121st in FedExCup Regular Season points with 304 points.
All stats in this article are accurate for Ventura as of the start of the Procore Championship.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.