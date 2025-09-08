PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
6H AGO

Kris Ventura betting profile: Procore Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Kris Ventura of Norway plays his shot from the tenth tee during the first round of the 3M Open 2025 at TPC Twin Cities on July 24, 2025 in Blaine, Minnesota. (David Berding/Getty Images)

    Kris Ventura returns to the Procore Championship, set to tee off at Silverado Resort (North Course) from Sept. 11-14, 2025. Ventura looks to improve upon his performance from 2022's tournament where he missed the cut.

    Latest odds for Ventura at the Procore Championship.

    Ventura's recent history at the Procore Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2022MC72-71-1
    2021T769-66-66-70-17
    2020T6272-70-71-75E

    At the Procore Championship

    • In Ventura's most recent appearance at the Procore Championship, in 2022, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
    • Ventura's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for seventh at 17-under.
    • Patton Kizzire won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.

    Ventura's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-69-2--
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC66-72-4--
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipT453985.0-3234.5-3482.0-3985.0+26.378
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT2765-70-69-68-1230.250
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT3465-72-70-68-1319.000
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC68-70-2--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT1668-70-67-70-548.000
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC76-71+5--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC69-71-2--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New Orleans3161-71-69-70-174.700

    Ventura's recent performances

    • Ventura has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished tied for 16th with a score of 5-under.
    • Ventura has an average of -0.256 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.578 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Ventura has averaged 0.626 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Ventura's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee840.077-0.256
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green107-0.060-0.043
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green128-0.1380.347
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting390.2280.578
    Average Strokes Gained: Total890.1070.626

    Ventura's advanced stats and rankings

    • Ventura has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.077 (84th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.5 yards ranks 19th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Ventura sports a -0.060 mark that ranks 107th on TOUR. He ranks 44th with a 68.19% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Ventura has delivered a 0.228 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 39th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 106th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.11, and he ranks 61st by breaking par 22.31% of the time.
    • Ventura currently ranks 121st in FedExCup Regular Season points with 304 points.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Ventura as of the start of the Procore Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

