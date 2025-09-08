Kris Ventura betting profile: Procore Championship

Ventura has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.077 (84th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.5 yards ranks 19th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Ventura sports a -0.060 mark that ranks 107th on TOUR. He ranks 44th with a 68.19% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Ventura has delivered a 0.228 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 39th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 106th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.11, and he ranks 61st by breaking par 22.31% of the time.