Kevin Velo betting profile: Procore Championship
Kevin Velo of the United States plays his shot from the 11th tee during the first round of the Barracuda Championship 2025 at Tahoe Mountain Club on July 17, 2025 in Truckee, California. (Eakin Howard/Getty Images)
Kevin Velo will tee off at Silverado Resort (North Course) in Napa, California from Sept. 11-14 for the 2025 Procore Championship. This will be Velo's first appearance at the tournament in the past five years.
Latest odds for Velo at the Procore Championship.
At the Procore Championship
- This is Velo's first time competing in the Procore Championship in the past five years.
- Patton Kizzire won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.
Kevin Velo's recent performances
- Velo has an average of -0.393 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -1.025 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Velo has an average of -0.436 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.591 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Velo has averaged -2.444 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kevin Velo's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|94
|0.036
|-0.393
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|147
|-0.375
|-1.025
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|119
|-0.102
|-0.436
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|161
|-0.678
|-0.591
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|157
|-1.119
|-2.444
Kevin Velo's advanced stats and rankings
- Velo has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.036 (94th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.8 yards ranks 114th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Velo has sported a -0.375 mark that ranks 147th on TOUR. He ranks 107th with a 65.31% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Velo has delivered a -0.678 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 161st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 152nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.64, and he ranks 152nd by breaking par 19.75% of the time.
- Velo currently ranks 184th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 68 points.
All stats in this article are accurate for Velo as of the start of the Procore Championship.
