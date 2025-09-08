Kevin Velo betting profile: Procore Championship

Velo has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.036 (94th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.8 yards ranks 114th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Velo has sported a -0.375 mark that ranks 147th on TOUR. He ranks 107th with a 65.31% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Velo has delivered a -0.678 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 161st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 152nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.64, and he ranks 152nd by breaking par 19.75% of the time.