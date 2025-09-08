Kevin Streelman betting profile: Procore Championship
Kevin Streelman of the United States hits his tee shot on the fifteenth hole during the first round of the Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Woodhouse 2025 at The Club at Indian Creek on August 07, 2025 in Omaha, Nebraska. (Jay Biggerstaff/Getty Images)
Kevin Streelman returns to the Procore Championship, set to tee off at Silverado Resort (North Course) from Sept. 11-14, 2025. Streelman looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.
Latest odds for Streelman at the Procore Championship.
Streelman's recent history at the Procore Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|67-77
|E
|2023
|T59
|68-71-72-75
|-2
|2021
|T3
|72-66-65-67
|-18
|2020
|MC
|71-75
|+2
At the Procore Championship
- In Streelman's most recent appearance at the Procore Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting an even-par score.
- Streelman's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for third at 18-under.
- Patton Kizzire won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.
Streelman's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|T71
|71-69-71-74
|+1
|2.850
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T15
|72-73-71-71
|-1
|46.000
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|MC
|70-72-75
|+1
|--
|Jan. 12, 2025
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T53
|69-67-69-69
|-6
|6.050
|Nov. 24, 2024
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
|Nov. 17, 2024
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
|Nov. 10, 2024
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T24
|67-70-70-68
|-13
|--
|Oct. 20, 2024
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|67-76
|+1
|--
|Oct. 13, 2024
|Black Desert Championship
|T3
|64-69-63-69
|-19
|--
|Oct. 6, 2024
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T42
|67-70-66-73
|-12
|--
Streelman's recent performances
- Streelman has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Black Desert Championship, where he finished tied for third with a score of 19-under.
- Streelman has an average of -0.117 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.168 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Streelman has averaged -0.127 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Streelman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.207
|-0.117
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|0.185
|0.217
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.007
|-0.059
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.099
|-0.168
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.115
|-0.127
Streelman's advanced stats and rankings
- Streelman has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.207 this season, while his average Driving Distance is 296.0 yards.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Streelman is sporting a 0.185 mark. He has a 63.70% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Streelman has delivered a -0.099 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 28.93, and he is breaking par 16.67% of the time.
- Streelman ranks 193rd in FedExCup Regular Season points with 55 points.
All stats in this article are accurate for Streelman as of the start of the Procore Championship.
