1H AGO

Kevin Streelman betting profile: Procore Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Kevin Streelman of the United States hits his tee shot on the fifteenth hole during the first round of the Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Woodhouse 2025 at The Club at Indian Creek on August 07, 2025 in Omaha, Nebraska. (Jay Biggerstaff/Getty Images)

Kevin Streelman of the United States hits his tee shot on the fifteenth hole during the first round of the Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Woodhouse 2025 at The Club at Indian Creek on August 07, 2025 in Omaha, Nebraska. (Jay Biggerstaff/Getty Images)

    Kevin Streelman returns to the Procore Championship, set to tee off at Silverado Resort (North Course) from Sept. 11-14, 2025. Streelman looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.

    Latest odds for Streelman at the Procore Championship.

    Streelman's recent history at the Procore Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC67-77E
    2023T5968-71-72-75-2
    2021T372-66-65-67-18
    2020MC71-75+2

    At the Procore Championship

    • In Streelman's most recent appearance at the Procore Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting an even-par score.
    • Streelman's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for third at 18-under.
    • Patton Kizzire won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.

    Streelman's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenT7171-69-71-74+12.850
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenT1572-73-71-71-146.000
    Jan. 19, 2025The American ExpressMC70-72-75+1--
    Jan. 12, 2025Sony Open in HawaiiT5369-67-69-69-66.050
    Nov. 24, 2024The RSM ClassicMC72-74+4--
    Nov. 17, 2024Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC73-74+5--
    Nov. 10, 2024World Wide Technology ChampionshipT2467-70-70-68-13--
    Oct. 20, 2024Shriners Children's OpenMC67-76+1--
    Oct. 13, 2024Black Desert ChampionshipT364-69-63-69-19--
    Oct. 6, 2024Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT4267-70-66-73-12--

    Streelman's recent performances

    • Streelman has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Black Desert Championship, where he finished tied for third with a score of 19-under.
    • Streelman has an average of -0.117 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.168 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Streelman has averaged -0.127 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Streelman's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.207-0.117
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-0.1850.217
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.007-0.059
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.099-0.168
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.115-0.127

    Streelman's advanced stats and rankings

    • Streelman has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.207 this season, while his average Driving Distance is 296.0 yards.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Streelman is sporting a 0.185 mark. He has a 63.70% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Streelman has delivered a -0.099 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 28.93, and he is breaking par 16.67% of the time.
    • Streelman ranks 193rd in FedExCup Regular Season points with 55 points.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Streelman as of the start of the Procore Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

