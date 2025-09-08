Kevin Roy betting profile: Procore Championship
Kevin Roy of the United States plays his shot from the tenth tee during the second round of the 3M Open 2025 at TPC Twin Cities on July 25, 2025 in Blaine, Minnesota. (David Berding/Getty Images)
Kevin Roy returns to the Procore Championship, set to tee off at Silverado Resort (North Course) in Napa, California from Sept. 11-14, 2025. Roy looks to improve upon his performance from 2023 where he missed the cut.
Latest odds for Roy at the Procore Championship.
Roy's recent history at the Procore Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|MC
|76-72
|+4
At the Procore Championship
- In Roy's most recent appearance at the Procore Championship, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-over.
- Patton Kizzire won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.
Roy's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 24, 2024
|Valspar Championship
|T12
|65-73-69-72
|-5
|--
Roy's recent performances
- Roy had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 5-under.
- Roy has an average of 0.281 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.732 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Roy has averaged 0.641 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Roy's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|38
|0.272
|0.281
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|85
|0.076
|-0.592
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|72
|0.043
|0.220
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|50
|0.183
|0.732
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|42
|0.574
|0.641
Roy's advanced stats and rankings
- Roy has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.272 (38th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.5 yards ranks 51st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Roy sports a 0.076 mark that ranks 85th on TOUR. He ranks 23rd with a 69.40% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Roy has delivered a 0.183 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 50th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 88th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.94, and he ranks 28th by breaking par 23.33% of the time.
- Roy has accumulated 556 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 78th on TOUR.
- His Bogey Avoidance rate of 13.33% ranks eighth on TOUR this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Roy as of the start of the Procore Championship.
