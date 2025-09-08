Kevin Roy betting profile: Procore Championship

Roy has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.272 (38th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.5 yards ranks 51st on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Roy sports a 0.076 mark that ranks 85th on TOUR. He ranks 23rd with a 69.40% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Roy has delivered a 0.183 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 50th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 88th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.94, and he ranks 28th by breaking par 23.33% of the time.

Roy has accumulated 556 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 78th on TOUR.