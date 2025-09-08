PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
7H AGO

Kevin Roy betting profile: Procore Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Kevin Roy of the United States plays his shot from the tenth tee during the second round of the 3M Open 2025 at TPC Twin Cities on July 25, 2025 in Blaine, Minnesota. (David Berding/Getty Images)



    Kevin Roy returns to the Procore Championship, set to tee off at Silverado Resort (North Course) in Napa, California from Sept. 11-14, 2025. Roy looks to improve upon his performance from 2023 where he missed the cut.

    Latest odds for Roy at the Procore Championship.

    Roy's recent history at the Procore Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023MC76-72+4

    At the Procore Championship

    • In Roy's most recent appearance at the Procore Championship, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-over.
    • Patton Kizzire won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.

    Roy's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 24, 2024Valspar ChampionshipT1265-73-69-72-5--

    Roy's recent performances

    • Roy had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 5-under.
    • Roy has an average of 0.281 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.732 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Roy has averaged 0.641 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Roy's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee380.2720.281
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green850.076-0.592
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green720.0430.220
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting500.1830.732
    Average Strokes Gained: Total420.5740.641

    Roy's advanced stats and rankings

    • Roy has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.272 (38th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.5 yards ranks 51st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Roy sports a 0.076 mark that ranks 85th on TOUR. He ranks 23rd with a 69.40% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Roy has delivered a 0.183 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 50th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 88th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.94, and he ranks 28th by breaking par 23.33% of the time.
    • Roy has accumulated 556 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 78th on TOUR.
    • His Bogey Avoidance rate of 13.33% ranks eighth on TOUR this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Roy as of the start of the Procore Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

