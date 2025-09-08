Keith Mitchell betting profile: Procore Championship
Keith Mitchell of the United States reacts after his shot on the 16th tee prior to the Wyndham Championship 2025 at Sedgefield Country Club on July 30, 2025 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)
Keith Mitchell returns to the Procore Championship, set to tee off at Silverado Resort (North Course) from Sept. 11-14, 2025. Mitchell looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 12th at 10-under.
Latest odds for Mitchell at the Procore Championship.
Mitchell's recent history at the Procore Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T12
|69-70-69-70
|-10
At the Procore Championship
- In Mitchell's most recent appearance at the Procore Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 12th after posting a score of 10-under.
- Patton Kizzire won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.
Mitchell's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-70
|-2
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|68-71
|-3
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T50
|66-67-74-72
|-1
|7.500
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T44
|66-69-73-68
|-8
|9.300
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|71-78
|+5
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T27
|68-66-68-68
|-10
|26.556
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T36
|73-67-68-70
|-2
|16.500
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T7
|61-67-71-71
|-10
|187.500
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T18
|64-70-68-65
|-21
|15.542
Mitchell's recent performances
- Mitchell has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Truist Championship, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 10-under.
- Mitchell has an average of 0.183 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.544 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Mitchell has averaged -0.617 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Mitchell's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|11
|0.499
|0.183
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|45
|0.278
|0.260
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|143
|-0.226
|-0.516
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|97
|-0.044
|-0.544
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|46
|0.507
|-0.617
Mitchell's advanced stats and rankings
- Mitchell posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.499 (11th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 315.1 yards ranked 12th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Mitchell sported a 0.278 mark that ranked 45th on TOUR. He ranked 19th with a 69.95% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Mitchell delivered a -0.044 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 97th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 118th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.18, and he ranked fifth by breaking par 25.08% of the time.
- Mitchell has accumulated 589 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 75th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Mitchell as of the start of the Procore Championship.
