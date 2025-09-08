PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
9H AGO

Keith Mitchell betting profile: Procore Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Keith Mitchell of the United States reacts after his shot on the 16th tee prior to the Wyndham Championship 2025 at Sedgefield Country Club on July 30, 2025 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)

Keith Mitchell of the United States reacts after his shot on the 16th tee prior to the Wyndham Championship 2025 at Sedgefield Country Club on July 30, 2025 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)

    Keith Mitchell returns to the Procore Championship, set to tee off at Silverado Resort (North Course) from Sept. 11-14, 2025. Mitchell looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 12th at 10-under.

    Latest odds for Mitchell at the Procore Championship.

    Mitchell's recent history at the Procore Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T1269-70-69-70-10

    At the Procore Championship

    • In Mitchell's most recent appearance at the Procore Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 12th after posting a score of 10-under.
    • Patton Kizzire won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.

    Mitchell's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC68-70-2--
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC68-71-3--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT5066-67-74-72-17.500
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT4466-69-73-68-89.300
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC71-78+5--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT2768-66-68-68-1026.556
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT3673-67-68-70-216.500
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC72-73+3--
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT761-67-71-71-10187.500
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1864-70-68-65-2115.542

    Mitchell's recent performances

    • Mitchell has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Truist Championship, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 10-under.
    • Mitchell has an average of 0.183 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.544 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Mitchell has averaged -0.617 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Mitchell's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee110.4990.183
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green450.2780.260
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green143-0.226-0.516
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting97-0.044-0.544
    Average Strokes Gained: Total460.507-0.617

    Mitchell's advanced stats and rankings

    • Mitchell posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.499 (11th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 315.1 yards ranked 12th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Mitchell sported a 0.278 mark that ranked 45th on TOUR. He ranked 19th with a 69.95% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Mitchell delivered a -0.044 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 97th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 118th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.18, and he ranked fifth by breaking par 25.08% of the time.
    • Mitchell has accumulated 589 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 75th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Mitchell as of the start of the Procore Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Sep 8, 2025

    Seamus Power betting profile: Procore Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Sep 8, 2025

    Mac Meissner betting profile: Procore Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Sep 8, 2025

    John Pak betting profile: Procore Championship

    Betting Profile
    Official

    TOUR Championship

    1

    Tommy Fleetwood
    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -2

    -18

    1

    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -2

    T2

    Russell Henley
    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -1

    -15

    T2

    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -1

    T2

    Patrick Cantlay
    USA
    P. Cantlay
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    +1

    -15

    T2

    USA
    P. Cantlay
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    +1

    T4

    Corey Conners
    CAN
    C. Conners
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -8

    -14

    T4

    CAN
    C. Conners
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -8

    T4

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -2

    -14

    T4

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -2

    T4

    Cameron Young
    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -4

    -14

    T4

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -4
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW