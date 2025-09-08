Karl Vilips betting profile: Procore Championship
Karl Vilips is set to compete in the Procore Championship, taking place at Silverado Resort (North Course) in Napa, California from Sept. 11-14, 2025. This marks Vilips' first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
Latest odds for Vilips at the Procore Championship.
At the Procore Championship
- This is Vilips' first time competing in the Procore Championship in the past five years.
- Patton Kizzire won this tournament in 2024, finishing 20-under.
Vilips' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T19
|67-67-69-67
|-10
|44.000
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-74
|+5
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|77-65
|E
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|73-69
|+2
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T11
|70-66-68-70
|-6
|61.400
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|78-75
|+11
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T49
|65-72-69-70
|-8
|8.500
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T4
|64-70-61-68
|-25
|72.750
Vilips' recent performances
- Vilips has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 25-under.
- Vilips has an average of -0.349 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.141 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Vilips has averaged -0.849 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Vilips' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|139
|-0.289
|-0.349
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|73
|0.115
|-0.389
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|145
|-0.232
|0.030
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|149
|-0.417
|-0.141
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|153
|-0.824
|-0.849
Vilips' advanced stats and rankings
- Vilips has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.289 (139th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.8 yards ranks 49th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Vilips sports a 0.115 mark that ranks 73rd on TOUR. He ranks 63rd with a 67.27% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Vilips has delivered a -0.417 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 149th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 126th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.26, and he ranks 46th by breaking par 22.71% of the time.
- Vilips has accumulated 515 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 83rd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Vilips as of the start of the Procore Championship.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.