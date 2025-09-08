PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Karl Vilips betting profile: Procore Championship

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Karl Vilips is set to compete in the Procore Championship, taking place at Silverado Resort (North Course) in Napa, California from Sept. 11-14, 2025. This marks Vilips' first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Vilips at the Procore Championship.

    At the Procore Championship

    • This is Vilips' first time competing in the Procore Championship in the past five years.
    • Patton Kizzire won this tournament in 2024, finishing 20-under.

    Vilips' recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT1967-67-69-67-1044.000
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC70-71-1--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenMC71-74+5--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC77-65E--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC71-74+1--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC73-69+2--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT1170-66-68-70-661.400
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC78-75+11--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT4965-72-69-70-88.500
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT464-70-61-68-2572.750

    Vilips' recent performances

    • Vilips has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 25-under.
    • Vilips has an average of -0.349 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.141 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Vilips has averaged -0.849 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Vilips' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee139-0.289-0.349
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green730.115-0.389
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green145-0.2320.030
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting149-0.417-0.141
    Average Strokes Gained: Total153-0.824-0.849

    Vilips' advanced stats and rankings

    • Vilips has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.289 (139th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.8 yards ranks 49th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Vilips sports a 0.115 mark that ranks 73rd on TOUR. He ranks 63rd with a 67.27% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Vilips has delivered a -0.417 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 149th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 126th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.26, and he ranks 46th by breaking par 22.71% of the time.
    • Vilips has accumulated 515 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 83rd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Vilips as of the start of the Procore Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

