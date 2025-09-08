Kaito Onishi betting profile: Procore Championship
Kaito Onishi of Japan plays his shot from the tenth tee during the first round of the 3M Open 2025 at TPC Twin Cities on July 24, 2025 in Blaine, Minnesota. (David Berding/Getty Images)
Kaito Onishi is set to compete in the Procore Championship, taking place at Silverado Resort (North Course) in Napa, California, from Sept. 11-14, 2025. This will be Onishi's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
Latest odds for Onishi at the Procore Championship.
At the Procore Championship
- This is Onishi's first time competing in the Procore Championship in the past five years.
- Patton Kizzire won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.
Kaito Onishi's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 27, 2024
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|77
|75-77-70-74
|+16
|--
Kaito Onishi's recent performances
- Onishi's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, where he finished 77th with a score of 16-over.
- Onishi has an average of -1.158 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.884 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Onishi has averaged -0.970 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kaito Onishi's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.622
|-1.158
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.339
|-0.342
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.172
|-0.354
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.039
|0.884
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-1.172
|-0.970
Kaito Onishi's advanced stats and rankings
- Onishi has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.622 this season, while his average Driving Distance is 301.5 yards.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Onishi has sported a -0.339 mark. He has a 62.64% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Onishi has delivered a -0.039 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 28.58, and he has been breaking par 19.17% of the time.
- Onishi ranks 198th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 42 points.
All stats in this article are accurate for Onishi as of the start of the Procore Championship.
