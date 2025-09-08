Justin Thomas betting profile: Procore Championship
Justin Thomas of the United States plays a shot on the third hole during the final round of the TOUR Championship 2025 at East Lake Golf Club on August 24, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Justin Thomas returns to the Procore Championship, set to tee off at Silverado Resort (North Course) from Sept. 11-14, 2025. Thomas looks to improve upon his performance from his last appearance at this tournament in 2020, where he finished tied for fourth.
Latest odds for Thomas at the Procore Championship.
Justin Thomas's recent history at the Procore Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2020
|T4
|71-64-71-69
|-13
At the Procore Championship
- In Thomas's most recent appearance at the Procore Championship, in 2020, he finished tied for fourth after posting a score of 13-under.
- Patton Kizzire won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.
Justin Thomas's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 24, 2025
|TOUR Championship
|T7
|64-69-69-65
|-13
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|T33
|74-70-68-74
|+6
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T28
|68-72-70-65
|-5
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T34
|72-69-69-71
|-3
|25.667
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T22
|69-70-71-65
|-5
|31.875
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T9
|67-64-73-67
|-9
|151.667
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|76-76
|+12
|--
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T31
|80-69-71-73
|+5
|26.714
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T2
|66-67-66-67
|-14
|375.000
Justin Thomas's recent performances
- Thomas has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Truist Championship, where he finished tied for second with a score of 14-under.
- Thomas has an average of 0.116 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.066 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Thomas has averaged 0.342 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Justin Thomas's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|81
|0.086
|0.116
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|31
|0.404
|-0.074
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|24
|0.231
|0.234
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|17
|0.400
|0.066
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|6
|1.120
|0.342
Justin Thomas's advanced stats and rankings
- Thomas posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.086 (81st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.2 yards ranked 74th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Thomas sported a 0.404 mark that ranked 31st on TOUR. He ranked 102nd with a 65.50% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Thomas delivered a 0.400 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 17th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked third with a Putts Per Round average of 27.84, and he ranked third by breaking par 25.29% of the time.
- Thomas has accumulated 2,280 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking fifth on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Thomas as of the start of the Procore Championship.
