4H AGO

Justin Thomas betting profile: Procore Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Justin Thomas of the United States plays a shot on the third hole during the final round of the TOUR Championship 2025 at East Lake Golf Club on August 24, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Justin Thomas of the United States plays a shot on the third hole during the final round of the TOUR Championship 2025 at East Lake Golf Club on August 24, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

    Justin Thomas returns to the Procore Championship, set to tee off at Silverado Resort (North Course) from Sept. 11-14, 2025. Thomas looks to improve upon his performance from his last appearance at this tournament in 2020, where he finished tied for fourth.

    Latest odds for Thomas at the Procore Championship.

    Justin Thomas's recent history at the Procore Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2020T471-64-71-69-13

    At the Procore Championship

    • In Thomas's most recent appearance at the Procore Championship, in 2020, he finished tied for fourth after posting a score of 13-under.
    • Patton Kizzire won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.

    Justin Thomas's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Aug. 24, 2025TOUR ChampionshipT764-69-69-65-13--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW ChampionshipT3374-70-68-74+6--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT2868-72-70-65-5--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT3472-69-69-71-325.667
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT2269-70-71-65-531.875
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT967-64-73-67-9151.667
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC76-76+12--
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT3180-69-71-73+526.714
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC73-72+3--
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT266-67-66-67-14375.000

    Justin Thomas's recent performances

    • Thomas has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Truist Championship, where he finished tied for second with a score of 14-under.
    • Thomas has an average of 0.116 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.066 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Thomas has averaged 0.342 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Justin Thomas's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee810.0860.116
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green310.404-0.074
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green240.2310.234
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting170.4000.066
    Average Strokes Gained: Total61.1200.342

    Justin Thomas's advanced stats and rankings

    • Thomas posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.086 (81st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.2 yards ranked 74th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Thomas sported a 0.404 mark that ranked 31st on TOUR. He ranked 102nd with a 65.50% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Thomas delivered a 0.400 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 17th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked third with a Putts Per Round average of 27.84, and he ranked third by breaking par 25.29% of the time.
    • Thomas has accumulated 2,280 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking fifth on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Thomas as of the start of the Procore Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

