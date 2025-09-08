Justin Lower betting profile: Procore Championship

Lower has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.154 (120th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.4 yards ranks 116th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Lower is sporting a -0.033 mark that ranks 104th on TOUR. He ranks 123rd with a 64.84% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Lower is delivering a 0.000 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 89th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 92nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.98, and he ranks 101st by breaking par 21.35% of the time.