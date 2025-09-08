Justin Lower betting profile: Procore Championship
1 Min Read
Justin Lower of the United States lines up a putt on the first green during the first round of the Wyndham Championship 2025 at Sedgefield Country Club on July 31, 2025 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)
Justin Lower returns to the Procore Championship, set to tee off at Silverado Resort (North Course) from Sept. 11-14, 2025. Lower looks to build on his T7 finish from last year's tournament where he shot 12-under.
Latest odds for Lower at the Procore Championship.
Lower's recent history at the Procore Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T7
|70-67-68-71
|12-under
|2023
|T4
|63-71-69-73
|12-under
|2022
|MC
|69-79
|4-over
At the Procore Championship
- In Lower's most recent appearance at the Procore Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for seventh after posting a score of 12-under.
- Lower's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for fourth at 12-under.
- Patton Kizzire won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.
Lower's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 24, 2024
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|75-71
|4-over
|--
|Nov. 17, 2024
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T5
|65-65-68-72
|14-under
|--
|Nov. 10, 2024
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T2
|70-67-63-65
|23-under
|--
|Oct. 27, 2024
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|T56
|74-68-69-67
|2-under
|--
|Oct. 20, 2024
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|Oct. 13, 2024
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|69-69
|4-under
|--
|Oct. 6, 2024
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T28
|69-69-70-65
|15-under
|--
|Sept. 15, 2024
|Procore Championship
|T7
|70-67-68-71
|12-under
|--
|Aug. 11, 2024
|Wyndham Championship
|T33
|66-70-65-71
|8-under
|21.100
|July 28, 2024
|3M Open
|T33
|67-68-74-67
|8-under
|21.625
Lower's recent performances
- Lower has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the World Wide Technology Championship, where he finished tied for second with a score of 23-under.
- Lower has an average of -0.004 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.220 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Lower has averaged -0.017 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Lower's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|120
|-0.154
|-0.004
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|104
|-0.033
|0.333
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|158
|-0.363
|-0.126
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|89
|0.000
|-0.220
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|144
|-0.550
|-0.017
Lower's advanced stats and rankings
- Lower has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.154 (120th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.4 yards ranks 116th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Lower is sporting a -0.033 mark that ranks 104th on TOUR. He ranks 123rd with a 64.84% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Lower is delivering a 0.000 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 89th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 92nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.98, and he ranks 101st by breaking par 21.35% of the time.
- Lower has accumulated 314 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking him 119th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Lower as of the start of the Procore Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.