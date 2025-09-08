Justin Hastings betting profile: Procore Championship
1 Min Read
Amateur Justin Hastings of Cayman Islands plays his shot from the seventh tee during the final round of the 125th U.S. OPEN at Oakmont Country Club on June 15, 2025 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)
Justin Hastings will tee off at Silverado Resort (North Course) in Napa, California, from Sept. 11-14 for the 2025 Procore Championship. This marks Hastings' first appearance at this event in the past five years.
Latest odds for Hastings at the Procore Championship.
At the Procore Championship
- This is Hastings' first time competing in the Procore Championship in the past five years.
- Patton Kizzire won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.
Hastings' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|74-74
|+6
|--
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T55
|73-73-73-76
|+15
|--
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|76-72
|+4
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|T13
|69-67-65-70
|-13
|--
|March 10, 2024
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|71-70
|-3
|--
Hastings' recent performances
- Hastings had one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 13-under.
- Hastings has an average of -0.044 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.584 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hastings has averaged 0.527 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hastings' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.080
|-0.044
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.009
|0.006
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.114
|-0.019
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.896
|0.584
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|0.922
|0.527
Hastings' advanced stats and rankings
- Hastings has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.080 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.3 yards ranks him among the longer hitters on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hastings sports a -0.009 mark. He has a 67.06% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hastings has delivered a 0.896 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 30.14, and he is breaking par 19.44% of the time.
- Hastings' Bogey Avoidance rate stands at 20.63% for the season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hastings as of the start of the Procore Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.