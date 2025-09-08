Justin Hastings betting profile: Procore Championship

Hastings had one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 13-under.

Hastings has an average of -0.044 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.584 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.