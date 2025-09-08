Ethan Fang betting profile: Procore Championship
Ethan Fang of Team United States plays his shot from the third tee in Sunday singles during day two of the 50th Walker Cup at Cypress Point Club on September 07, 2025 in Pebble Beach, California. (Luke Hales/Getty Images)
Ethan Fang is set to tee off at Silverado Resort (North Course) in Napa, California from Sept. 11-14 for the 2025 Procore Championship. This marks Fang's first appearance at the tournament in the past five years.
Latest odds for Fang at the Procore Championship.
At the Procore Championship
- This is Fang's first time competing in the Procore Championship in the past five years.
- Patton Kizzire won this tournament in 2024, finishing 20-under.
Ethan Fang's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|75-70
|+3
|--
Ethan Fang's recent performances
- Fang missed the cut in his only recorded tournament appearance.
Ethan Fang's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-
Ethan Fang's advanced stats and rankings
- Fang has hit 52.78% of greens in regulation this season.
- His average driving distance is 304.8 yards.
- Fang is averaging 30.00 putts per round.
- He has a bogey avoidance rate of 22.22%.
- Fang's par breakers percentage stands at 13.89%.
All stats in this article are accurate for Fang as of the start of the Procore Championship.
