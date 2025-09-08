Joseph Bramlett betting profile: Procore Championship
Joseph Bramlett of the United States plays his shot from the first tee during the final round of the Barracuda Championship 2025 at Tahoe Mountain Club on July 20, 2025 in Truckee, California. (Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)
Joseph Bramlett returns to the Procore Championship, set to tee off at Silverado Resort (North Course) from Sept. 11-14, 2025. Bramlett looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.
Bramlett's recent history at the Procore Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|73-71
|E
|2023
|T12
|68-71-70-70
|-9
|2022
|T42
|70-70-71-71
|-6
|2021
|MC
|75-72
|+3
At the Procore Championship
- In Bramlett's most recent appearance at the Procore Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting an even-par score.
- Bramlett's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 12th at 9-under.
- Patton Kizzire won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.
Bramlett's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 24, 2024
|The RSM Classic
|T35
|69-71-64-71
|-7
|--
|Nov. 17, 2024
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T29
|66-72-67-71
|-8
|--
|Nov. 10, 2024
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T58
|71-71-71-70
|-5
|--
|Oct. 20, 2024
|Shriners Children's Open
|T52
|64-75-70-70
|-5
|--
|Oct. 13, 2024
|Black Desert Championship
|T21
|65-68-68-69
|-14
|--
|Oct. 6, 2024
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T63
|69-67-72-72
|-8
|--
|Sept. 15, 2024
|Procore Championship
|MC
|73-71
|E
|--
|Aug. 11, 2024
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|67-71
|-2
|--
|July 28, 2024
|3M Open
|T37
|70-70-69-68
|-7
|16.000
|July 14, 2024
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|69-72
|-3
|--
Bramlett's recent performances
- Bramlett had his best finish at the Black Desert Championship, where he finished tied for 21st with a score of 14-under.
- Bramlett has an average of 0.183 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.554 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Bramlett has an average of 0.855 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.757 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Bramlett has averaged -0.272 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Bramlett's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.277
|0.183
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|0.134
|-0.554
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.329
|0.855
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.622
|-0.757
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|0.118
|-0.272
Bramlett's advanced stats and rankings
- Bramlett has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.277 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 317.3 yards is impressive.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Bramlett has sported a 0.134 mark. He has maintained a 69.28% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Bramlett has delivered a -0.622 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 29.12, and he has been breaking par 24.02% of the time.
- Bramlett's Bogey Avoidance rate stands at 15.52% this season.
- He has accumulated 176 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 155th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Bramlett as of the start of the Procore Championship.
