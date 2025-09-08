Jonathan Byrd betting profile: Procore Championship
Jonathan Byrd of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the Barracuda Championship 2025 at Tahoe Mountain Club on July 17, 2025 in Truckee, California. (Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)
Jonathan Byrd returns to the Procore Championship, set to tee off at Silverado Resort (North Course) in Napa, California from Sept. 11-14, 2025. Byrd looks to improve upon his performance from 2022 where he missed the cut.
Latest odds for Byrd at the Procore Championship.
Byrd's recent history at the Procore Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2022
|MC
|69-75
|E
|2021
|T61
|69-69-71-73
|-6
At the Procore Championship
- In Byrd's most recent appearance at the Procore Championship, in 2022, he missed the cut after posting a score of even par.
- Patton Kizzire won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.
Byrd's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T64
|3585.5,3436.5,3838.0,3684.0
|+8
|2.489
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|72.0,69.0
|-1
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|63.0,78.0
|-3
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|70.0,75.0
|+1
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|69.0,73.0
|-2
|--
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|T49
|71.0,67.0,72.0,67.0
|-7
|7.750
|Nov. 24, 2024
|The RSM Classic
|T42
|69.0,72.0,68.0,67.0
|-6
|--
|July 14, 2024
|ISCO Championship
|T50
|70.0,65.0,71.0,71.0
|-11
|4.978
|May 12, 2024
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|72.0,71.0
|+1
|--
|April 28, 2024
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|68.0,72.0
|-4
|--
Byrd's recent performances
- Byrd's best finish came at The RSM Classic, where he finished tied for 42nd with a score of 6-under.
- Byrd has an average of -0.446 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.403 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Byrd has averaged -0.415 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Byrd's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.949
|-0.446
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.975
|-1.032
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.972
|0.661
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.645
|0.403
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.307
|-0.415
Byrd's advanced stats and rankings
- Byrd has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.949 this season, while his average Driving Distance is 294.6 yards.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Byrd sports a -0.975 mark. He has a 57.54% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Byrd has delivered a 0.645 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 28.00, and he is breaking par 19.44% of the time.
- Byrd has accumulated 32 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 203rd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Byrd as of the start of the Procore Championship.
