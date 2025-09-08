PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
10H AGO

Jonathan Byrd betting profile: Procore Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Jonathan Byrd of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the Barracuda Championship 2025 at Tahoe Mountain Club on July 17, 2025 in Truckee, California. (Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

Jonathan Byrd of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the Barracuda Championship 2025 at Tahoe Mountain Club on July 17, 2025 in Truckee, California. (Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

    Jonathan Byrd returns to the Procore Championship, set to tee off at Silverado Resort (North Course) in Napa, California from Sept. 11-14, 2025. Byrd looks to improve upon his performance from 2022 where he missed the cut.

    Latest odds for Byrd at the Procore Championship.

    Byrd's recent history at the Procore Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2022MC69-75E
    2021T6169-69-71-73-6

    At the Procore Championship

    • In Byrd's most recent appearance at the Procore Championship, in 2022, he missed the cut after posting a score of even par.
    • Patton Kizzire won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.

    Byrd's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipT643585.5,3436.5,3838.0,3684.0+82.489
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC72.0,69.0-1--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC63.0,78.0-3--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC70.0,75.0+1--
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenMC69.0,73.0-2--
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldT4971.0,67.0,72.0,67.0-77.750
    Nov. 24, 2024The RSM ClassicT4269.0,72.0,68.0,67.0-6--
    July 14, 2024ISCO ChampionshipT5070.0,65.0,71.0,71.0-114.978
    May 12, 2024Myrtle Beach ClassicMC72.0,71.0+1--
    April 28, 2024Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC68.0,72.0-4--

    Byrd's recent performances

    • Byrd's best finish came at The RSM Classic, where he finished tied for 42nd with a score of 6-under.
    • Byrd has an average of -0.446 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.403 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Byrd has averaged -0.415 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Byrd's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.949-0.446
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.975-1.032
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.9720.661
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.6450.403
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.307-0.415

    Byrd's advanced stats and rankings

    • Byrd has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.949 this season, while his average Driving Distance is 294.6 yards.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Byrd sports a -0.975 mark. He has a 57.54% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Byrd has delivered a 0.645 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 28.00, and he is breaking par 19.44% of the time.
    • Byrd has accumulated 32 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 203rd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Byrd as of the start of the Procore Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

